‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, February 14: Hope Tries To Remember While Zoe Knows

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 14, reveal that two women will grapple with the events that occurred on a stormy night on Catalina Island. While Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) has just learned the shocking truth, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) also has lingering questions that remain unanswered.

Hope Logan Tries To Remember

It all began as an innocent babymoon after a stressful Christmas. Hope surprised her husband, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton), with a vacation before the birth of their daughter. But Hope’s romantic plans soon turned disastrous when she went into labor while alone on the island.

Hope made her way to Catalina Clinic and labored without Liam by her side. She passed out while pushing the baby out. When she came to, Dr. Reese Buckingham (Wayne Brady) told her that the baby had been stillborn and Hope’s whole world came crashing down.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per She Knows Soaps, tease that Hope tries to recall the events of that night. She was so sure that she had heard a baby cry before she had passed out. According to Reese, however, she had suffered a placental abruption and the baby had never even breathed.

Hope will try to remember everything that occurred before she passed out in an attempt to come to terms with baby Beth’s death. Will she recall that her daughter had been born alive?

Little do they know this is their family. ♥️ Do you think Hope and Liam will ever find out the truth? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/CdEpe1pnhu — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) February 12, 2019

Zoe Contacts Reese On Bold And The Beautiful

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Zoe will be stunned when she finds out the truth about baby Phoebe’s adoption. Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) finally admitted that she was not the baby’s biological mother, which means that the entire adoption was illegal.

Flo broke down when Zoe pressured her into telling her the whole truth. Zoe had threatened Flo with the police and calling Steffy. This had frightened Zoe so much that she had capitulated and confessed to their awful crimes.

Zoe will be stunned that her father is capable of such a hideous crime. She will try to call him and demand to know what is going on. Of course, Reese’s defense is that he did it all for Zoe. He was trying to keep her safe from the thugs whom he owed $200,000.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Zoe will demand that Reese tell Hope the truth about her daughter. It appears as if her silence cannot be bought and that she is willing to see justice done by Hope. Will Reese make a full confession to Steffy and Hope?

Don’t forget to watch this CBS soap opera every weekday to find out if Hope gets her baby back. Check back with Inquisitr for the latest spoilers, recaps, and casting news.