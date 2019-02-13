Jussie Smollett Cries As He Recounts The Night He Was Attacked During ‘GMA’ Interview

Jussie Smollett is opening up about his brutal attack during a new sit down interview with Robin Roberts for Good Morning America.

According to the Blast, Jussie Smollett is telling all during an interview that will air during Good Morning America on Thursday. The Empire star is seen getting emotional and fighting back tears as he speaks with the morning show host about the night he was attacked in an alleged hate crime.

In a promo for the interview, Smollett is seen getting animated with his hand movements as she explains what he went through that night in Chicago. He also appears to break down when Roberts asks him if he feared for his life during the attack.

Although Jussie, his reps, co-stars, and his family have also spoken out about the incident since it occurred last month, this will be the first time that the actor goes in depth about what really happened that night, when he claims he was the victim in an attack that was racially charged and homophobic in nature.

As many fans will remember, Smollett says he was walking the streets of Chicago in the wee hours of the morning in late January when two men gained his attention by yelling out racist and homophobic slurs to him.

Jussie says that the two assailants covered their faces with ski masks and poured a chemical substance on him. They then began to hit him with their hands and even tied a rope around his neck before fleeing the scene of the crime.

Since that time, Jussie Smollett has been working with the police in hopes of finding the men who did this to him. He even turned over his phone records to cops so that they could double check his story about being on the phone with his manager at the time of the attack.

However, when he turned over the records, police claimed that they were “heavily redacted,” causing controversy among fans.

Smollett’s rep then released a statement revealing that the actor provided the necessary phone records and that anything that was redacted was to protect the privacy of Jussie’s contacts.

“Any redacted information was intended to protect the privacy of personal contacts or high-profile individuals not relevant to the attack. Chicago Police have not told us that they are rejecting any records, nor have they expressed concerns about the records to us. Therefore, we don’t feel compelled to be bated into responding to uncorroborated press reports. We are dealing directly with the Chicago Police Department,” Smollett’s rep said in the statement.

Fans can watch Jussie Smollett’s interview with Robin Roberts Thursday morning on Good Morning America.