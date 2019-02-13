Nick Jonas Says Wife Priyanka Chopra ‘Looks Like A Snack’ On Instagram

Newlyweds Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra continue to keep the honeymoon going since their December 2018 wedding. Jonas recently left a comment on a photo his wife posted to Instagram at the premiere of her new film Isn’t It Romantic that left fans squealing with delight over his declaration of love.

The pic shows Chopra on the red carpet for the film, which also stars Rebel Wilson and Liam Hemsworth (the husband of Jonas’ ex, Miley Cyrus) and Jonas looking at his wife lovingly from the sidelines.

The caption reads, “Find someone who looks at you like that…” and the former Quantico star tagged her new husband in the photo.

Jonas, in return, added his own comments to the slew of positive notes left by fans on the Instagram comments section noting his wife was “looking like a snack,” per a story published by Us Weekly.

The “Jealous” singer and Jumanji actor also posted his own pics from the night, stating that he is “proud of my beautiful and talented wife Priyanka Chopra, and the entire cast and crew of Isn’t It Romantic.”

“Everyone should go see this movie!”

In May 2018, Jonas and Chopra went public with their relationship. Despite fans reservations about the couple’s notable age difference (Chopra is 10 years older than Jonas) the duo dove headfirst into their love affair and by July of that same year, were engaged, with Jonas proposing with a ring from Tiffany & Co., fulfilling a fantasy for his future wife who had a fascination with the store.

Chopra also had her bridal shower at the Tiffany & Co. Blue Box Cafe in New York City, which was the same place where her now-husband purchased her stunning engagement ring.

“I think we had a conversation about it when we were dating and I’ve always known it had to be Tiffany. Since I was a little girl, it was just something that was stuck in my head and I may have said that and I guess he remembered,” said Chopra of her Tiffany obsession, in an interview with People.

The couple later had multiple stunning wedding ceremonies, both of which were held in India. The first was a Western ceremony that was officiated by Jonas’ father, Kevin Jonas Sr. The bride was resplendent in a custom-made Ralph Lauren wedding gown. Jonas also wore the designer’s clothes. The pair’s Hindu ceremony took place the next day, with the entire wedding party and family all dressed in traditional Indian clothing for the ceremony.

There were also two receptions in India after the two wedding ceremonies. One was in Delhi and the other, which was hosted by Priyanka’s mother, Madhu Chopra, was held in Mumbai.

Isn’t It Romantic debuts in theaters February 13.