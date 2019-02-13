Jana Duggar Details New Valentine’s Day Family Tradition, Love Notes Abound

Jana Duggar came up with a creative way to celebrate Valentine's Day.

Valentine’s Day came early for the Duggar family, and Jana Duggar had all of the details concerning their new family tradition they just started this year. The eldest daughter of the crew took to social media to encourage others to stop the negativity — and to instead spread positive and loving words to others.

Jana has been posting frequently on her new Instagram account as of late, and fans have been full of joy reading her posts so far. The recent share comes just in time for Valentine’s Day. Although the 29-year-old Duggar daughter is supposedly not courting anyone right now, that hasn’t stopped her from joining in on the holiday fun. The Counting On stars got together at Jim Bob and Michelle’s family home in Arkansas to celebrate a little early.

They made it into a family affair, including everyone instead of just the traditional couples. Jana explained that all of the participants drew a random name of a family member, and they had to write out a meaningful note on how much they mean to them personally. She expressed what a success it was, as the notes were read out loud.

“I think each of my family members would say, this by far was one of the most meaningful times we’ve had together as a family. We took time to go around the room and read the notes out loud to the person we had written them to and expounded a little more on it.”

As expected, there were tears shed and plenty of laughs as well. Jana shared not only photos of their family event, but also videos of them speaking.

A pregnant Jessa Seewald was one of the participants, sitting on the couch alongside husband Ben with a microphone in her hand. It appeared that she may have been penning her note to Anna Duggar, just because Jessa said that her recipient had more than double the kids that she has.

Also seen in the video are John and Abbie — snuggling on the couch together — as well as Joe and Kendra, and Josiah and Lauren. Missing from the group were Jill and Derick Dillard. Concerned fans asked where Jill was. Jana took the time to say that since it was a last minute get together, sometimes family members aren’t able to make it. It appears that the Dillards already had previous plans.

Jana Duggar didn’t mince words in her post, as she went on to encourage everyone to write their own love notes. She gave a challenge to stop the negativity and harsh words that are so prevalent these days — and instead write notes of encouragement to someone. Be sure to catch the new season of Counting On, airing on Monday nights on TLC.