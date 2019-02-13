Ramona Singer Fuels Boyfriend Rumors After Her Reunion With Mario Amid ‘RHONY’ Season 11

Ramona Singer shared a photo of a mystery man.

Ramona Singer may have a new man in her life.

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives on February 11, the Real Housewives of New York City star has been facing rumors of a new romance over the past several weeks and recently, she fueled those rumors by sharing a photo of a mystery man on her Instagram page but failing to reveal his face.

As the outlet explained, Singer’s photo was shared while she was on an alleged date at Omar’s at Vaucluse in New York City and featured her mystery man’s face being purposely covered up in an effort to keep his identity hidden from her fans and followers.

While Singer’s online audience suspected her mystery man was either Harry Dubin, who she was caught making out with in the Big Apple at the end of last year or her ex-husband, Mario Singer, it’s hard to say if he was one of these men or someone completely different.

As viewers of The Real Housewives of New York City have likely seen, Singer was seen licking Mario’s neck in the Season 11 trailer weeks ago but does not appear to be back together with him. Instead, she seems to be keeping her options open as she continues to date.

In mid-January, Singer made headlines after she was reportedly caught enjoying a glass of wine with a mystery man at T-Bar Steak & Lounge in the Upper East Side.

“She waited in the bar area with her sunglasses on for a few minutes,” an onlooker revealed to Page Six.

After making her way to her table a short time later, the Real Housewives of New York City star was joined by a man with dark hair, who sat with Singer at a four-top table.

“He was wearing the same shirt as the waiters!” the spy said, adding that the potential couple appeared “cozy” as they laughed with one another.

“She was drinking red wine instead of her usual Pinot Grigio,” another diner said.

Singer looked “amazing” and is “aging better than all of the ‘Housewives,'” the source added.

In regard to her potential date with the unnamed man, Singer said, “lol,” when asked for a comment about her love life by Page Six.

To see more of Singer and her co-stars, don’t miss the upcoming premiere of The Real Housewives of New York City Season 11 on March 6 at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.