Ariel Winter Flaunts Famous Legs While Filming ‘Modern Family’ In L.A.

Ariel Winter was spotted filming her hit comedy series, Modern Family, in L.A. this week, and she put on a leggy show while doing so.

According to the Daily Mail, Ariel Winter has become known for her sexy looks and her, at times, racy photos. The actress was seen covering up a bit more than usual on Tuesday as she donned a minidress that flaunted her legs while on the set of Modern Family.

In the photos, Winter is seen transformed into her TV alter-ego, Alex Dunphy, who seems to be much different than the actress. On the show, Alex has always been over the top when it comes to her academics, usually has her nose stuck in a book, and never dresses provocatively.

Ariel is seen as Alex on the set as she dons a black floral minidress with pink flower accents and a bit of a low cut. She also wears a brown buttoned jacket over top of the ensemble and completes the look with a pair of sensible black chunky heels.

Winter has her long, dark hair parted down the middle and styled in straight strands, while she wears a minimal makeup look, dons black nail polish, and carries a black scarf in her hand.

As many fans already know, Modern Family was recently renewed for an 11th, and final, season on ABC. The adult cast members, Julie Bowen, Ty Burrell, Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Ed O’Neill, and Sofia Vergara, were all said to land huge $500,000 per episode pay increases.

Meanwhile, the younger adult actors, including Ariel Winter, Sarah Hyland, Nolan Gould, and Rico Rodriguez may have also gained a big pay raise for the final season.

“To have been employed for a season is already a blessing, and for it to have gone on for 10 seasons is insane. It’s a show that people genuinely like and that we genuinely enjoy making. It is cool growing up on the show because as an actor you get to learn from the other actors,” Winter recently told Pulse Spikes.

“I don’t think I fully understood the impact of how big the show could be. I didn’t realize there was even an option that it could go that far, so I thought it was really good,” the actress added.

Fans can see Ariel Winter on the final episodes of Modern Family Season 10 Wednesday nights on ABC, while the final season will begin airing this fall.