Hailey Baldwin Talked To Her Dad Before Taking Justin Bieber’s Last Name

While there are plenty of decisions to make when deciding to get married, one big decision that a woman has to make is whether or not to take her husband’s last name. Hailey Baldwin had to make the decision of whether or not to take her husband Justin Bieber’s last name when they married last fall, and she recently opened up to Bustle about her decision to take his last name.

Before marrying Justin, Hailey already had a famous last name. Her father is actor Stephen Baldwin and her uncles are Alec, William, and Daniel Baldwin. Although she had a recognizable last name, she wanted to take her husband’s last name, but not before talking to her father about her decision.

“I’m very proud of my family name. I come from a great family with a history in this industry. I remember when I was going to change it, I asked my dad if he was going to be upset and he was like, ‘No! I don’t care. We love you. All good, everyone still knows you’re a Baldwin.’ It’s true!”

Hailey made the name change official on social media and now goes by “Hailey Bieber” on Instagram. Despite that, she still has her blue checkmark.

She has been going by “Hailey Baldwin” her whole life, so it must take some getting used to be called “Hailey Bieber” these days. She spoke to Bustle about the change and admitted it “takes adjusting.”

“It took some getting used to, for sure. It’s definitely strange, it takes adjusting.”

Hailey and Justin dated on and off for years, but the two rekindled their relationship in early 2018. As previously reported by Inquisitr, when the couple got together, they weren’t intimate with each other until their September marriage. For Justin, it was about being true to his beliefs.

The couple married in a quiet courthouse ceremony in New York. Fans were shocked to hear that the couple had tied the knot after being back together for only a few months. However, the couple seems very happy together.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Justin is reportedly “receiving treatment” for depression. Although the singer is struggling with some things, sources clarified that what he is going through has nothing to do with his marriage. According to an earlier report from the Inquisitr, a source claimed that Hailey is “dedicated” to her husband. The source explained that, as his wife, Hailey will support him through his “good times,” but also his “challenging ones.”