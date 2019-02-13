Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Black Sequin Dress As She Shows Off The ‘Perfect’ Valentine’s Day Gift

Emily Ratajkowski is turning the heat up on Instagram with yet another sizzling photo.

Since Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, the beauty took to her Instagram page earlier today to make her recommendation for what she considers to be the “perfect Valentine’s Day treat.”

According to the “Blurred Lines” star, the best way to surprise your special lady on Valentine’s Day is with a fragrant gift, specifically the Pure XS perfume by Paco Rabanne.

Seeing that the gorgeous model is the face of Paco Rabanne’s Pure XS perfume, her choice of Valentine’s Day gift is perhaps not surprising. Savoir Flaire describes the perfume as “a tale of fantasy and desire set on fire,” noting that “it’s a fragrance without inhibitions, of pure excess.”

“This is one provocative perfume, so who better to choose as the Pure XS woman than Emily Ratajkowski?”

To promote the fragrance – and give her 21.3 million Instagram followers some much-needed advice on what to buy their loved ones for Valentine’s Day – the 27-year-old bombshell treated her fans to a sultry snapshot, in which she flaunted her assets while holding a bottle of Pure XS perfume for women.

In the new Instagram snap, the ravishing I Feel Pretty actress strikes a sensual pose as she holds the perfume bottle to her lips, accentuating their natural plumpness. The stunning model looked radiant as she gave a sweltering look to the camera, flaunting her incredible physique in a black sequin dress.

The sinuous curves of the perfume bottle rivaled Emily’s enviable figure as she put her cleavage on display in a low-cut dress.

Aside from drawing attention to her plump lips – which she painted in a dark pink lipstick to match the color of the perfume bottle – the model highlighted her tiny waist with her body posture. Emily showed off her slender arms, resting one of them across her flat stomach, right above her curvy hips.

Believe it or not, this isn’t the sexiest photo of Emily promoting the Pure XS fragrance. Last year, when Paco Rabanne first launched the new perfume, the ravishing model sent pulses racing and left many of her fans hot under the collar after she went topless on Instagram to announce her collaboration with the Spanish designer.

Those who wish to heed Emily’s advice and gift their sweetheart this sexy fragrance for Valentine’s Day can find the Paco Rabanne Pure XS For Her Eau de Parfum on Amazon for $110. A less costly option would be the Paco Rabanne Pure XS For Her Shower Gel, which has a price tag of just $36.11, also on Amazon.

At the same time, ladies looking for a last-minute gift idea for Valentine’s Day for their man can pick up the Pure XS by Paco Rabanne for Men Eau De Toilette on Amazon for the same price of $110.

Whatever you end up buying for your loved one – or receiving as a gift, for that matter – we at the Inquisitr would like to wish you a happy Valentine’s Day, filled with love and romance.