Stella Maxwell Rocks Skimpy Lingerie In Latest Raunchy Instagram Post

Valentine’s Day may not be until tomorrow, but Victoria’s Secret Angel Stella Maxwell is already showing the love. The blonde bombshell shared two stunning new photos to her Instagram account, rocking some sexy pieces of lingerie that fans of the model went wild for.

The first photo Stella shared on Wednesday, February 13 captured her crouching on a yellow chair, her long blonde hair blowing wildly in the wind around her face. The 28-year-old beauty flaunted her curvy derriere in a pair of bright pink cutout lace panties from the popular lingerie brand Victoria’s Secret, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist. The model paired the skimpy garment with a matching pink halter top bra, exposing her insanely toned abs to her followers as she gave the camera a sensual look.

Stella’s second photo saw her in a different ensemble, this time putting on a busty display for the camera in a lace lilac bra that flaunted an ample amount of cleavage and again showed off her flawless figure. The Belgian-born stunner leaned up against a glowing neon green sign with her head cocked to the side, her blonde tresses messily falling over her shoulder and down past her bosom.

The 4.4 million people following the model on Instagram weren’t shy to show their love for her steamy new photos, which at the time of this writing have already racked up more than 10,000 likes after just 20 minutes of going live on her feed. Dozens took to the comments section as well to shower the blue-eyed beauty in compliments, with many calling her “stunning” and a “queen.”

As previously noted by the Inquisitr, Stella showed off her all-pink ensemble in another Instagram post last week that offered a frontal view of the skimpy lace pieces as she lounged on the same yellow chair.

The supermodel is known worldwide for strutting down the runway and showing off her incredible physique, which she recently explained to Shape that she’s attained through a healthy diet and a dedicated workout routine that includes a lot of yoga for both its physical and mental benefits.

“I find it both stimulating and calming, if that [makes] sense,” she said of the activity. “I always come out of yoga in a much better headspace and it helps me be more focused walking down the runway. I feel like yoga centers everything, so you don’t feel so flustered in life.”