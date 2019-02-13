‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Casts ‘Y&R’ Alum Matthew Atkinson As Thomas Forrester

Bold and the Beautiful has cast the handsome Matthew Atkinson as Thomas Forrester. A casting call recently went out to recast the role of Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Taylor Hayes’ (Hunter Tylo) son since Pierson Fode exited the role two years ago.

Atkinson is no stranger to soap operas. In fact, Young and the Restless fans will remember that he played the role of Austin Travers from 2014 to 2015. Y&R fans may also remember that he had a leading storyline as Summer Newman’s husband, who kidnapped her mother, Phyllis.

According to Soap Opera Digest, Matthew Atkinson seemed very positive about his role on Bold and the Beautiful.

“It was actually a long time coming,” he said.

“I remember this role coming around a few years ago. When it came around this time, [having worked at Y&R], I knew everyone there. I had met Brad [Bell, executive producer/head writer] before, and I couldn’t say no … There’s something very comforting now about being back in the same building.”

Thomas Forrester and Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) have a very complicated past. The two were involved in a relationship when Sally still owned Spectra. He went out on a limb for the woman who had sabotaged Forrester Creations, and it seemed as if they would end up together forever.

But then Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) wanted Thomas out of the picture and convinced his niece Caroline Spencer (Linsey Godfrey) to lie and say that she had terminal cancer. Thomas went to spend time with Caroline in New York before she supposedly died.

When Bill burned down Sally’s building and she was forced to close her company, Thomas returned to Los Angeles. He told her that Caroline had lied about her terminal illness. The two made up and moved to New York together.

A few months later, Sally returned with the news that Thomas had decided to give Caroline one more chance. After all, he and Caroline share a son, Douglas, together. But Sally was on the down and out. She did not have any money and if it had not been for Wyatt (Darin Brooks), she would have slept on the beach on the first night that she returned to L.A.

Since then, Sally and Wyatt have shacked up. They are one of the sweetest couples on Bold and the Beautiful and frequently declare their love. But how will Thomas’ return affect Sally? Will she jump back into his bed, or will she remain loyal to Wyatt?

Watch Bold and the Beautiful on March 14 to see Matthew Atkinson debut as Thomas Forrester. Then check back with Inquisitr for all your Bold and the Beautiful spoiler news.