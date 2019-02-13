‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Thursday: Sharon Caves After Exchanging ‘I Love You’ With Rey

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, February 14 bring a day of romance and questions to Genoa City as Valentine’s Day hits high gear. Jack and Kerry as well and Nick and Phyllis enjoy some romantic fun while Sharon ends up caving to Rey’s questions.

After attempting to help Kyle (Michael Mealor) by sending Lola (Sasha Calle) to the cabin, Jack (Peter Bergman) has no clue that Summer (Hunter King) joined his son, which will make things worse for Kyle and Lola. Eventually, Jack gets to focus on his own relationship. According to She Knows Soaps, he romances Kerry (Alice Hunter) for Valentine’s Day. After earlier secrets, it looks like things are going well for this budding relationship. Sure, Kerry hopes to have a baby in the future and Jack is finished with that part of his life, but they’re managing to enjoy what they have for now.

Meanwhile, Sharon (Sharon Case) caves under pressure. Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) left Mia (Noemi Gonzalez) in a huff after she called out Arturo’s (Jason Canela) name in a moment of passion. Then, Rey marched straight to Sharon’s to declare his undying love, and Sharon reciprocated. They’re in love. However, before they even get the chance to seal their declaration with a kiss, Rey notices a strange 911 call the night of J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) death.

Rey asks Sharon about it, and he wants to know who she’s covering for, but Sharon insists that she isn’t covering for anybody. At this point, though, it’s difficult for Rey to believe that. Sharon finally, at long last, caves under the pressure of his questions.

Finally, Nick (Joshua Morrow) toys with Phyllis (Gina Tognoni). What fun would a boring old Valentine’s Day be for these two? Knowing that Phyllis craves excitement and something different, Nick goes all out to please his girlfriend. Lately, they have dealt with extraordinary stress in their relationship between Victor’s near arrest and then Nikki’s stunning confession. The confession put Phyllis into full-on panic mode, and she is worried about getting in trouble too while Nick’s main concern is his mother.

However, on a day filled with love, Nick and Phyllis will enjoy what Nick proclaims the “best Valentine’s Day ever,” according to an Inquisitr report. The duo gets the full lover treatment complete with chocolate-covered strawberries and an intense romp to celebrate themselves in the midst of the chaos they’re currently dealing with outside of their relationship.