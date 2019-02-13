Andy Cohen Debuts First Photos Of Gorgeous Infant Son In New Issue Of ‘People’

Bravo TV star Andy Cohen has given fans a first look at his gorgeous infant son Benjamin in the new issue of People Magazine, featuring a sweet cover picture and several intimate photos as well as an in-depth interview about fatherhood and his plans for the future.

The infant, who was born with a full head of hair, made his debut into the world with his father waiting impatiently for his arrival.

People reported that Cohen was in the delivery room for his son’s birth and the Bravo star was overwhelmed by the experience.

“I was in the delivery room. I had been hoping that he would have a full head of hair, and he really over-delivered,” Cohen explained in the interview. “That was the first thing you see, the head of hair coming out. And I was amazed.”

“He was so alert for the first two hours. His eyes were wide open. He didn’t cry; he was just calm,” Cohen continued. “I kind of have no words for it.”

Cohen revealed to People that he worked with a surrogate that used an egg donor to bring the Watch What Happens Live host’s dream to life. He also noted that the surrogate lived in California, as surrogacy is, according to Cohen, illegal in many states including New York City where he lives and works.

He also noted that although he is “thrilled” to have a son, Cohen revealed he didn’t care if he would have been a father to either a girl or a boy, as long as his surrogate and the baby were healthy. The outspoken host and Bravo executive said the most moving moment of his entire journey toward parenthood was when his surrogate sent him his son’s first sonogram pictures.

Fans of Cohen were equally thrilled and shared their sentiments on Instagram.

“Lucky baby..I’m sure he’ll be spoiled rotten..hehe..mazal tov Andy, you’ll be a great dad,” said one fan.

“He looks just like Andy! So much hair!” quipped another Instagram user.

Cohen announced that he was expecting his first child in December of 2018 with an announcement on his late-night talk show WWHL. He spoke about how he was always “transparent” with his life and wanted to share the big news with his viewers that he would be a father in six weeks, reported Today.

It was only fitting that the guests of that particular episode included some of Cohen’s original housewives from his blockbuster Real Housewives franchise including Teresa Giudice, NeNe Leakes, Vicki Gunvalson, Kyle Richards, and Ramona Singer.

Cohen is currently on paternity leave from his Bravo series.