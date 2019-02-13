Brad Pitt Gave Jennifer Aniston A Gift For Her 50th Birthday, Per ‘People’

Brad Pitt reportedly sent Jennifer Aniston a gift in honor of her 50th birthday. The former spouses have everyone talking about what’s going on between them now that they are both single again.

According to People Magazine, Brad Pitt stunned fans when he was photographed walking into Jennifer Aniston’s 50th birthday party over the weekend. The exes have not been seen together since before their divorce in 2005, but it looks like they may have turned over a new leaf. Pitt even reportedly had a gift sent to Aniston’s home for her special day.

“Most birthday party guests sent gifts to Jen’s house. Brad did too. Her friends are all very generous and creative, and she seemed very excited by all the gifts,” an insider told the outlet.

Another source revealed that Pitt didn’t have to put much thought into about whether or not he should attend the party. The actor is currently single after filing for divorce from longtime love Angelina Jolie and seemingly wanted to be there to support Aniston, with whom he shares many fond memories.

“He was invited, so why shouldn’t he go? He’s single and has no one to answer to. He and Jen spent many important and happy years together. He obviously decided to join her celebration because he wanted to,” the second source stated.

Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt 'Have a Very Civil Relationship' https://t.co/j0eCzz50Bw — People (@people) February 12, 2019

In addition, Jennifer Aniston’s friends were reportedly thrilled to see Brad Pitt at the party. Many of Jen’s longtime friends knew her when she and Brad were together, and know that what transpired to end their marriage was so long ago that everyone has moved on from it, including Brad and Jen.

“Her friends were happy to see Brad at the party. Whatever caused their divorce is long in the past. Brad and Jen have a very civil relationship,” the first insider dished.

As many fans will remember, Aniston and Pitt were married from 2000 to 2005. Soon after their split, Brad moved on to Angelina Jolie, and the couple raised their six children, three adopted and three biological, together until calling it quits in 2016.

Aniston’s birthday party was held over the weekend at the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood. Tons of Jen’s A-list pals were in attendance, including Pitt’s former fiance Gwyneth Paltrow, Jen’s ex-boyfriend John Mayer, Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jason Bateman, Ellen DeGeneres, Lisa Kudrow, Courteney Cox, Demi Moore, and many others.

Meanwhile, it looks like only time will tell if Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston will reignite their old spark.