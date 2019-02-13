‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Valentine’s Day: Sizzling & Fizzling Love On February 14

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, February 14, reveal that love is a resounding theme this Valentine’s Day. Katie Logan Forrester (Heather Tom) will make plans for romance, while Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) and Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) take it to bed.

Thorne Forrester Stuns Katie Logan On Bold And The Beautiful

Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) will blow Katie’s mind, and not in a good way. The recently married bride will be planning a romantic Valentine’s Day when Thorne makes an announcement, per She Knows Soaps. It appears as if the younger Forrester brother no longer wants to be married and he will tell Katie why their marriage is no longer working for him.

Bold and the Beautiful promo shows that Katie will be livid. She wants to know why he wants to end their union. As far as Katie is concerned, nothing is amiss in their marriage. For the first time, Katie has been married to someone who respects and adores her. He also clearly cares about her son Will Spencer (Finnegan George).

But Thorne has been in a pensive mood lately. He has compared his current marriage to the time when he was married to Darla and realized that life was easier when there was no ex-husband in the picture. Thorne also watched Katie, Will, and Bill Spencer and witnessed how much they still enjoyed their time together. Thorne does not want to feel like an add-on to a ready-made family and wants to exit before he becomes more emotionally invested in Katie’s family.

Sally & Wyatt Turn Up The Heat

After inspiring Sally to work on a new activewear line, Sally is feeling rather grateful toward Wyatt. He always encourages her to take on new projects and supports her in everything that she does. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers hint that Sally gets a surprise next week. Will she be rewarded with her own line after proving her skills at Forrester Creations?

The couple recently admitted that they loved each other. It seems as if they are in the relationship for the long haul. Last week, they even agreed that they would like to have children together in the future. For now, they are enjoying their relationship and want to make the most of their time together.

Sally and Wyatt don’t need a reason to jump into bed, but they will hit the sheets as part of their Valentine’s celebrations. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Wyatt and Sally will make love on February 14.