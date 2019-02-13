‘One Piece’ Chapter 933 Spoilers, Predictions: Brook Could Save Komurasaki And Robin From Shogun Orochi

Will Brook be the savior of Nami and Komurasaki?

The final scenes of One Piece Chapter 932 featured a commotion happening at Shogun Kurozumi Orochi’s mansion where both Komurasaki and Strawhat Pirates archaeologist Nico Robin are in huge trouble. Komurasaki is set to receive a grave punishment after hitting Shogun Orochi and refusing to apologize, while Robin is currently being chased by the Oniwaban led by Fukurokuju.

It will only be a matter of time before popular manga creator Eiichiro Oda releases the upcoming chapter of One Piece, but fans at Reddit can’t help themselves but make their own predictions regarding what will happen next. Reddit user godgoe said that Brook could play a major role in saving the lives of Robin and Komurasaki.

As shown in One Piece Chapter 932, which is currently available at Mangastream, Brook is inside a well located at Shogun Orochi’s mansion. While running from the enemies, Robin informed Nami, Shinobu, and Brook regarding the current situation. Brook could show up in the feast and defend Robin from the 11 ninjas.

After seeing Brook, Shogun Orochi, who transformed into a multi-headed dragon, might think that the time for Kinemon and the Nine Red Scabbards to appear and take revenge for Kozuki Oden’s death has finally come. With the similarity in their height, Shogun Orochi might have mistaken Brook as Kinemon’s ghost. Instead of killing Komurasaki, Shogun Orochi will go mad and start destroying the entire mansion, giving Robin and Komurasaki the opportunity to escape.

That might just be a prediction of a die-hard One Piece fan, but it is something that has a higher chance of happening in the upcoming chapter. Shogun Orochi is a superstitious man, and he is very anxious about the words the came from the mouth of Kozuki Tori before she died. Shogun Orochi is the only man in their alliance who strongly believes that the Kozuki clan will return together with Kinemon and the Nine Red Scabbards.

Another Reddit user named Koikorov suggested that Brook could play a song that will put Shogun Orochi and his subordinates asleep. Robin could put earplugs in to prevent herself from becoming sleepy. On their way out of the mansion, Robin could ask Brook to help her bring Komurasaki and Toko with them.

Robin, Brook, Nami, and Shinobu could reunite with other members of the Strawhat Pirates alliance and tell them all the information they got at Shogun Orochi’s mansion. After learning their goal, Komurasaki could finally reveal her real identity in One Piece Chapter 933. Since her first appearance, there have been growing speculations that Komurasaki is the long-lost sister of Momonosuke, Hiyori.