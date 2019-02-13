Kylie Jenner Got A Giant Tunnel Of Love From Travis Scott For Valentine’s Day: See It Here

Travis had a seriously over the top gift for Kylie ahead of Valentine's Day.

Kylie Jenner appeared to get a pretty huge surprise from boyfriend Travis Scott for Valentine’s Day this year. A new video posted on the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Instagram Stories page on February 12 showed how Kylie was gifted a giant tunnel of love from her man ahead of the romantic February 14 holiday, per Cosmopolitan.

The 21-year-old reality star and makeup mogul shared a video with her fans on the social media site this week that appeared to show her walking through an over-the-top tunnel of love gifted to her from the rapper, complete with heart-shaped archways made out of red roses and candles on either side of a shiny red runway.

The three large floral archways, which seemingly got smaller and smaller the further down she walked, then lead the reality star to a large neon pink heart sign at the bottom that showed just how much Travis loves Kylie.

Though Jenner didn’t confirm where the very romantic display was set up for her two days before Valentine’s Day officially begins, it appeared that the elaborate display of affection was in one of the homes she shares with the rapper and their 1-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster.

Travis has become pretty well-known amongst fans for his over-the-top romantic gestures for his girlfriend, which she often shows off on social media.

Back in November, Jenner shared a video on her Instagram page of her house covered in red roses as part of another big show of affection. The clip has been viewed more than 29 million times on her account and revealed the flowers scattered all over her house – including all the way up her stairs – alongside several lit candles.

Jenner previously teased what she and Scott will likely get up to this Valentine’s Day in a video posted to her YouTube page in January, where she first revealed that red roses will more than likely be a part of their celebrations.

While promoting her Valentine’s Day makeup collection as part of her Kylie Cosmetics line, she was asked during the rapid-fire question session if she prefers to go out or stay in with her man.

“I don’t know ’cause I really love both, but maybe since it’s Valentine’s Day, let’s like go out for a nice dinner or something,” she said, per People.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Kylie then made it clear that she was hoping for roses – which her new Instagram Stories video appeared to confirm she already got – by telling her fans, “For Valentine’s Day, I need some red roses. Hello!”

Kylie also shared whether she’d rather have a teddy or some jewelry as her gift, jokingly replying, “I mean, jewelry obviously, right?”

The latest very romantic gift from Travis will likely do nothing to dispel rumors that the couple could be heading towards an engagement – that is, if they’re not already engaged.

Though both have stayed tight-lipped amidst the rampant marriage rumors, as the Inquisitr previously reported, Jenner’s sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian both addressed the recent talk the loved-up couple could be walking down the aisle soon with some very coy responses during two recent talk show appearances.