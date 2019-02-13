Kate Middleton Stuns With A Tweed Dress As She Attends Conference On Mental Health In Education

As per usual, the duchess's expensive designer garments and accouterments can be yours, if you have the money and know what to look for.

Kate Middleton made a couple of royal appearances this week to promote the Windsor family’s mental health awareness initiatives, but as is often the case when one of the two duchesses steps out in public, the chatter online is about what she was wearing. And as is usually the case with royal fashion, just about everything she wore can be yours if you’re willing to plunk down the money and know where to look.

Kate’s Skirt And Blazer

As the Express reports, the foundation of Kate’s outfit was a tweed, double-breasted blazer and a matching A-line skirt cut to just above her knee. Online fashionistas believe they recognize the garments as Chanel, but in this case, they’re believed to be “bespoke” – which is fashion-industry speak for “custom-made.”

A similar-looking Chanel tweed blazer, off-the-rack, however, can be yours for $3,999.

Kate’s Shoes, Clutch, And Earrings

The shoes, a pair of black, high-heeled suede pumps, are believed to be from Tod’s, according to internet fashion sleuths. Similar-looking shoes appear on Amazon for around $589. Her black envelope clutch bag, believed to come from Mulberry, retails for between $600-800. And her earrings, believed to be 18-carat, pink-and-gold Kiki McDonough classic Morganite and diamond cushion drop earrings, retail for about $3,900.

Promoting Mental Health Initiatives

As People reports, Kate’s appearance wasn’t just about showing off her expert fashion sense. She spent the day attending the Royal Foundation’s Mental Health in Education conference and listening to ideas about what can be done to promote mental health awareness in British schools.

In a statement, Catherine Roche, chief executive of one of Kate’s key charities, Place2be, explained that teachers need to know the signs of mental illness in the children they teach.

“Providing a specific training for newly-qualified teachers helps with their understanding with how children come to school with everyday challenges — whether it’s from home life or school life.”

Promoting mental health awareness is near and dear to the Windsor family; among all of the causes and patronages that Kate and her husband, Prince William, support, it’s those related to mental health that appear to be closest to their hearts – especially William.

After his military career, William, in an exceptionally rare move for a member of the royal family, put his military pilot training to use and took a job as an air ambulance pilot. He freely admits that those years took a toll on him mentally and has made it a point to champion mental health awareness and similar causes ever since.