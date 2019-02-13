Halsey Shows Off Flawless Figure And Stunning New Ink In New Instagram Post

Singer Halsey already has a unique collection of tattoos on her body and added another stunning piece last night that she showed off in a new photo to her ever-growing following on Instagram.

The “Without Me” singer showed off her flawless figure as she debuted her latest body art, lifting up her black T-shirt high to show off her insanely flat stomach and flashing a bit of “underboob” to debut a black-and-white image of a winking Marilyn Manson complete with dark, full lips in accordance with his typical stage makeup style. The ink was done by Celia Dunne, who is a tattoo artist at Fifth Sanctum Tattoo Studio in Adelaide, South Australia, and spans almost the entire length of the singer’s rib cage.

Halsey also rocked what appears to be a pair of red satin pajama pants with white polka dots in the photo, which were cinched at her waist to accentuate how tiny it was. A bit of her cherry red hair peeked out of the top of the photo as well, a style much different than the typical pixie cut she’s been frequently sporting as of late.

The 24-year-old stunner wrote in the caption of the latest Instagram photo that she was “obsessed” with her newest tattoo, and her 11.4 million followers on the social media platform appear to be as well, as they have awarded the picture more than 235,000 likes within just six hours of going live. The post also racked up hundreds of comments from fans expressing their love for her new ink.

“Bruh this is freaking great,” one follower commented, while another said it was “so dope.”

Halsey seems to be continuing a tradition she started a few months ago by getting a new tattoo to celebrate an appearance on the popular late-night comedy show Saturday Night Live. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the singer celebrated a surprise appearance on the show in November by getting some new ink just seconds before taking the stage with Lil Wayne, who was the episode’s musical guest for the night. Halsey’s Marilyn Manson piece comes just a few days after she took on double duty for the first time as both host and musical guest.

The singer is currently in Australia and followed up her tattoo debut by announcing that her fans in Sydney will have a special Valentine’s Day surprise tomorrow at a venue called the Commune. The message was also shared to the Instagram account of her rumored beau Yungblud, leading many fans to think the two musicians will take the stage together for an impromptu performance.