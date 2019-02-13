Lil’ Kim Puts On Daring Display For Performance At The Blonds Fashion Show

Lil’ Kim stunned audiences with a daring ensemble that left little to the imagination during a performance at The Blonds Autumn Winter 2019 fashion show. As the Daily Mail reports, the event took place on Tuesday night at the Spring Studios, New York City, and the star-studded front row counted British model, Iskra Lawrence and American model Lydia Hearst amongst its prestigious members.

The golden, tasseled bodysuit came with a perilously deep plunge line and an ultra-thin black belt that perfectly accentuated the rapper’s beautifully curved, hourglass figure. The barely-there bustier gave onlookers a full view of the 43-year-old’s incredibly plump cleavage, revealing just how little aging has affected the star. A shoulder-length, platinum blonde, extremely shiny wig was also added to the outfit for maximum glamour. Her long tresses floated around gently as Kim strutted down the runway, oozing with confidence.

However, Kim’s look was hardly the only highlight of the night: she gave audiences a full display of her ample talents, with a vibrant performance that will not be forgotten for quite some time. The rapper ended the piece with striking some lethally sexy poses to the assorted group of photographers, and, needless to add, the resulting images sent fans into a state nearing ecstasy in no time, with some sending her the highest praise via the comment section on Instagram.

Mike Coppola / Getty Images

Celebrating all things glitzy, glimmering and extravagant, the Blonds fashion show also featured models, including one media personality notorious for her obsession with everything luxurious, Paris Hilton. Actress Karrueche Tran, who previously starred in shows including Claws and Only For One Night, also made an appearance. Blonds, the fashion house ran by designer duo Philipe and David Blond, has become synonymous with pizzazz.

This isn’t the first time Lil’ Kim has made a dazzling appearance during fashion week. As this article published by People reports, in the summer of 2016, the rapper attended the Ralph and Russo Couture Week show in Paris, for which she wore a figure-hugging, see-through outfit made of cashmere and a flimsy beige cardigan. On that occasion, she performed some of her biggest hits, included “How Many Lights,” “Lighters Up” and “Lady Marmalade.”

“It’s always a humbling experience and an honor for me. I just thank God. I feel blessed to have such longevity and just be a major piece of history in the industry. It’s a great feeling,” she told People at the time.