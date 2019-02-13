‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Talks Weight Loss, Reveals She Lost Nearly 100 Pounds

Teddi Mellencamp is speaking of her weight struggles and triumphs.

Teddi Mellencamp is in great shape today but it wasn’t always easy maintaining a healthy physique for the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member.

During a new interview, the mother of two opened up about her weight loss progress and revealed she dropped “probably 10” sizes three years ago while attending Steven Tyler’s Grammys viewing party over the weekend.

“I fluctuated weight my entire life and I kept always coming back every single time because I would diet,” Mellencamp revealed to Hollywood Life on February 11.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills well know, Mellencamp is currently working as an accountability coach and inspires her fans and followers online to pursue self-growth. She also steers clear of diets and says she doesn’t believe in them. Instead, she believes in lifestyle changes and explained that once she changed her life and her patterns, she achieved balance and saw a major shift in her health.

Now, years after her initial weight loss took place, Mellencamp participates in mindful moderation as she makes an effort, and stays accountable, to maintain her current level of health.

“I’m over three years being this same size and that’s the first time in my life that’s ever happened and that’s because I’m not dieting which means I’m not overeating as well,” she revealed. “I make choices. If I’m going to drink alcohol, I’m not going to have dessert. I have to be OK with people judging that.”

Throughout the past few years, Mellencamp has shared several before and after photos of her weight loss, including the images seen above, which stemmed back to 2011. At her heaviest, Mellencamp said she was over 200 pounds and went through painful moments because of it. She also admitted to steering clear from certain activities because she didn’t feel comfortable with her body.

Now that she’s lost nearly 100 pounds, Mellencamp said she’s in a place where she’s tackling weight loss and health in the “right way” and “being healthy.”

Although it is not clear whether or not Mellencamp’s weight loss journey will be included in episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9, fans have plenty to be excited for as the women attempt to get to the bottom of a leaked story regarding a dog adopted by Teddi.

To see more of Mellencamp and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 9 on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.