Ariana Grande Reveals What She Really Looks Like Without Her Signature Ponytail & Fake Eyelashes

Ariana's showing off her natural hair underneath her extensions.

Ariana Grande is almost as famous for her signature long straight ponytail and cat-eye makeup as she is for her incredible voice, but it turns out that the star looks pretty different when that’s all stripped away. As reported by Glamour this week, the “thank u, next” singer confessed that her natural look is actually quite a change as she shared an adorable throwback photo and new video with fans.

The site reported that Ariana’s natural hair underneath her long extensions, which she usually scoops up into her signature ponytail, is much shorter and curlier.

She gave her millions of followers a good look at her natural curls on the social media site by posting a video of her hair looking much shorter at chin length while her curly bangs could be seen covering the top of her forehead. The clip showed her playing with her hair and posing for the camera with a Snapchat filter that gave her a dog nose and ears.

Ariana also joked on Twitter that without throwing on some fake eyelashes and straightening her hair that she actually looks exactly the same now as she does when she was 5-years-old.

Grande shared a sweet throwback photo of herself with her more than 60 million followers that featured her rocking her adorable natural curves when she was just five.

The sweet black-and-white photo showed the “Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I’m Bored” singer rocking a hockey shirt as she smiled from ear to ear as she joked that she looks the same at 25-years-old under her hair and makeup.

“This is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony,” she revealed in the caption.

But fans probably shouldn’t expect the pop superstar to ditch her signature look anytime soon, despite recently giving fans a look at what’s underneath.

if i’m honest ….. this is still exactly what i look like without lashes and my pony ….. anyone who knows me knows me knows ….. like …. i’m twenty five. i was five here. the only difference now is that hand now says bbq grill finger. pic.twitter.com/rkAbXla1YF — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) February 10, 2019

As reported by Insider, the pop star told fans via a post on Facebook back in 2014 that she likes to have her hair up in a ponytail “because my actual hair is so broken that it looks absolutely ratchet and absurd when I let it down.”

Grande explained at the time that her hair was left seriously damaged because she continually dyed it bright red while starring in the Nickelodeon series Sam & Cat.

“I tried wigs, they looked RIDICULOUS,” Ariana continued, before adding, “So as annoying as it is for y’all to have to look at the same hair style all the time, it’s all that works for now.”

Mike Coppola / Getty Images for Billboard

She further explained her passion for the ponytail in a 2016 interview with Byrdie where she admitted that she always forgets when she’s had it down for a while how much she loves the look of tying it back up.

“I had no idea that it was going to become, like, a thing,” Grande said of her signature style. “It brings me so much joy, honestly. Every time I put my hair up, it’s like a surprise. Like, I forget how much I love it.”

She then added, “Every time I tie it up is like the first time. It’s like true love.”