Victoria’s Secret Angel Sara Sampaio Flashes Lace Lingerie In Latest Racy Outfit

Sara Sampaio has been having the best time during New York Fashion Week, and she once again proved why she is part of the elite club that is the Victoria’s Secret Angels.

The Portuguese beauty shared a couple of photos of herself attending the launch of the new collaboration between VS and fellow lingerie brand LIVY. She spent the day doing press and promoting the new collection with LIVY founder Lisa Chavy and even managed to change her outfit halfway through it. For her first look, Sara donned a sophisticated black shirt with the sleeves rolled up, but she added a sexy twist by unbuttoning the majority of the shirt and flashing a gorgeous black lace bra from the new collection.

She completed the look with matching black pants and a pair of classic golden pumps, while her signature brown locks were swept to one side and cascaded down her shoulders. And to prove that she’s at her most beautiful in her natural state, Sara donned barely any makeup, allowing her bright blue eyes and gorgeous smile to really stand out.

“So exciting to have @livystudio join the @victoriassecret family! Having the best day today talking about her beautiful brand,” she said while striking her best model poses alongside the lingerie designer.

But because she wasn’t content with just one outfit, the model then changed into a glamorous night look, consisting of a sparkly silver minidress, which featured long sleeves and a figure-hugging fabric that really accentuated her incredible physique and also revealed her long, toned pins. Because the dress also had a plunging neckline, Sara was able to show off yet another piece from the new lingerie line, and she swapped the golden pumps for some black heels.

However, all good things must come to an end, and by the end of the day, the brunette bombshell was once again heading to Los Angeles. She took to her Instagram stories to post a pretty makeup-free selfie, in which she’s seen battling the New York City temperatures by rocking a chic Chanel beanie. “Bye bye NY, back to la,” she captioned the photo.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sara has also garnered some attention lately for non-modeling related antics. Her boyfriend, Oliver Ripley, was reportedly approached by police after allegedly filing a false claim worth thousands of dollars with American Express. The 38-year-old is the founder of the hotel and hospitality company Habitas, and the couple has been together for a few years now.