Jennifer Lopez Gifts Alex Rodriguez A Proposal Clock For Valentine’s Day

JLo joked about her gift for A-Rod after Ellen DeGeneres urged them to get married.

Jennifer Lopez is giving boyfriend Alex Rodriguez a pretty unique gift this Valentine’s Day – and it’s all courtesy of Ellen DeGeneres. Per the Daily Mail, JLo joked about the hilarious gift she was giving the former baseball player for February 14 during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, which may or may not lead to a proposal.

Amid much speculation that the couple – who started dating in 2017 – could soon be heading down the aisle together, Ellen made it pretty clear that she’s hoping to see Lopez and Rodriguez as husband and wife sooner rather than later.

The star actually gave Jennifer an anniversary present during her latest appearance on the daytime talk show, which is set to air on February 13, in celebration of her and A-Rod being together for two years.

The present was a giant wall clock with a picture of JLo and her boyfriend sharing a kiss printed on it, which DeGeneres joked was her way of letting Rodriguez know that he needs to propose to the stunning singer and actress pretty soon.

“It’s basically to remind [Alex] that time is ticking and he should hurry up and propose,” the daytime talk show host quipped as she presented the mom of two the huge clock.

And it seemed as though the Second Act actress was on board with the giant reminder to pop the question because she joked to Ellen that she was going to take it home and give to Alex for Valentine’s Day.

“I’m going to give this to him for Valentine’s Day,” she said per Daily Mail, while also announcing on the show that she’ll be celebrating turning 50-years-old in July by heading out on a U.S. tour this summer.

But Jennifer’s sweet Alex talk didn’t stop there, as she stopped by to chat with the comedian this week.

A clip posted to The Ellen DeGeneres Show‘s Instagram page on February 12 also teased that the star revealed her favorite part of the former baseball player’s body during a candid chat with the host.

“What is your favorite body part on A-Rod?” Ellen asked Jennifer. After the duo shared a giggle together, the star revealed that her favorite part of her man’s body is actually his arms. DeGeneres gave a much less innocent answer when it came to which bit of the athlete she likes the most though, giving an NSFW answer as they joked together.

The latest engagement speculation to surround Lopez and Rodriguez comes shortly after both shared gushing messages for one another earlier this month in celebration of their second anniversary as a couple.

As the Inquisitr reported, both shared sweet candid photos on Instagram, as well as very sweet tributes to one another in lengthy captions on the social media site.

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

But while DeGeneres’s present may just lead to Alex proposing to Jennifer, she recently admitted that she’s actually not sure if a wedding is on the cards between herself and the former baseball superstar anytime soon.

Lopez appeared to address all the engagement talk during an appearance on the show Lorraine in January.

“Alex and I are in different place in our lives, we’re both adults with children, and both in a place where we can appreciate something that is special,” she said of herself and her boyfriend on the British morning show, as the Inquisitr previously shared.

“Where that all goes, no one knows,” she then continued, “but right now, I’m in a happy, healthy and loving relationship.”