Ozzy Osbourne Said To Be Breathing ‘On His Own’ Following Battle With Pneumonia

Rocker and reality show star Ozzy Osbourne has reportedly been breathing without the aid of a ventilator following a scary run-in with pneumonia. His wife and fellow The Osbournes star, Sharon Osbourne, reportedly told the hosts of The Talk on CBS Tuesday morning that the former Black Sabbath frontman is resting in the hospital, but has been taken off the ventilator.

According to the Independent, Osbourne had reportedly been treated in the intensive care unit due to fears he had developed pneumonia.

“He’s doing good. He’s breathing on his own,” Sharon Osbourne said, adding that Ozzy is “overcome by the response he’s had.”

According to a February 9 report in the Sun, the 70-year-old singer had been transferred to a private hospital in Los Angeles and admitted to the facility’s critical care unit to treat his chronic bronchitis when it worsened.

Relatives including Sharon, as well as children Jack and Kelly, all of whom are well-known in their own right after years of appearing on The Osbournes in the early 2000s, are said to have spent three days in shifts at Ozzy’s bedside during his ordeal.

Known as the “Godfather of Heavy Metal,” Ozzy, along with guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward formed Black Sabbath in Birmingham, England, in 1969, and developed a sludgy, blues-inspired form of music that was a prototype for what became modern heavy metal. They named the band after a film of the same name, saying they were inspired by seeing how people enjoyed being scared by the mysterious and otherworldly. Playing with occult imagery quickly became the band’s signature style, and their first two albums, Black Sabbath and Paranoid outsold all expectations of their label.

Around this time, Ozzy met Sharon, who was working for her father, Black Sabbath manager Don Arden.

However, along with the occult and forays into a sort of cartoonish black magic imagery, the band’s other signature move quickly became heavy drug and alcohol abuse, especially in the case of frontman Ozzy Osbourne.

Although the entire band was admittedly heavily into drug and alcohol use throughout the 1970s, by the time the band recorded 1978’s Never Say Die, Ozzy’s substance abuse problems had grown so out of hand that Iommi, with the support of the other two band members, fired Osbourne.

Osbourne went on to achieve success as a solo artist throughout the 1980s and as a successful reality show star in the 2000s, but he has continued to struggle with substance abuse on and off, and it has taken a toll on his health. He reported as recently as 2013 in a Facebook post that he had been drinking and taking drugs for the past year, with Sharon saying that, at that time, he was “in a very dark place.”

However, Osbourne is said to be resting comfortably in the hospital in Los Angeles, and although he has been forced to postpone U.K. and European tour dates and cancel the Australian leg of his tour, a source close to the Osbournes told the Independent that the rocker’s condition is steadily improving.

“Ozzy’s a fighter and is getting better day by day. The worst is over, he’s smiling again, and he can’t wait to get up on stage,” the source said.