Gigi Hadid Lowers Her Pants In Sultry New ‘Vogue’ Photo Shoot

Gigi Hadid is everywhere these days, from the latest Elle U.S. cover to all the big New York Fashion Week runways, but she also found some time for a gorgeous new Vogue photo shoot.

On Tuesday, the model took to Instagram to share a few pics from her latest Vogue collaboration, in which she’s seen rocking multiple stunning outfits. In perhaps the sultriest photo, Gigi lowers her pants a bit to reveal her supermodel stomach and tiny waist. She rocks a stunning floral-patterned crop top and matching pants, and her blonde locks are swept back in a wet style while she strikes her best model poses for the shoot. In another look, the 23-year-old sports a long, lace white dress paired with a striking hippy-style bag and brown platform sandals.

For the photo shoot, which took a couple of days to complete according to her Instagram, Gigi also posed in a flowy long black dress that featured some optical illusion floral patterns. And for a more adorable portion of the project, the blonde beauty rocked a pretty summer dress with a strawberry pattern, as well as a black turtle neck blouse underneath. Gigi made sure to tag all of the members of the team who helped put together the photo shoot, including stylist Carlos Nazario and fashion photographer Daniel Jackson, saying she had “such a good couple of days. Big love & thanks to the whole team.”

Gigi, who earned a whopping $9.5 million in 2018, also graced the cover of Elle magazine recently. She headed to the beaches of Rio de Janeiro in Brazil to shoot a series of sexy snaps for the cover article. However, she also discussed what it was like growing up the daughter of a supermodel and a wealthy businessman (her mother is Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Hadid and her father is businessman Mohamed Hadid), and the criticism both she and her siblings, Bella and Anwar, have faced throughout the years.

“I mean, I understand it. I come from privilege, and I recognize my privilege,” she said, as previously reported by the Inquisitr.

“But because my mom was on a TV show, people think that my whole childhood was fame. It absolutely was not. My mom was a model. She moved to the States when she was 16 to send money back to her family in Holland. My dad was a refugee and worked his way up in every way. I work hard to honor my parents,” she added.