‘Yesterday’ Trailer Asks Us: ‘What If Everyone Forgot About The Beatles?’

Danny Boyle's 'Yesterday' imagines a world that forgot about the biggest band in history.

Director Danny Boyle (known for such classics as Trainspotting and Slumdog Millionaire) and writer Richard Curtis (known for Love, Actually and Notting Hill) ask us to imagine a world where everyone forgot about the four young men from Liverpool that changed music forever in their new film Yesterday.

Has there ever been a more influential band than the Beatles? Even if you’re a contrarian who claims they’re overrated, it’s guaranteed that they influenced the pop artists you listened to, from The Osmonds to Ozzy Osbourne.

Their music is as relevant to global zeitgeist as it was in the 60s. So much so that if you read the words “Hey Jude, don’t make it” you would immediately finish the sentence in your mind, probably even hum the tune for a bit.

So how different would the world be without them? How would a 2019 audience react to classics like “I want to hold your hand”? Would Ed Sheeran suggest changing “Hey Jude” to “Hey Dude”? These are the thought-provoking questions Yesterday seeks to answer.

Universal Pictures released the official movie longline through Deadline.

“Jack Malik is a struggling singer-songwriter in a tiny English seaside town whose dreams of fame are rapidly fading, despite the fierce devotion and support of his childhood best friend, Ellie (Lily James). Then, after a freak bus accident during a mysterious global blackout, Jack wakes up to discover that the Beatles have never existed — and he finds himself with a very complicated problem. Kate McKinnon also stars.”

So the concept is interesting, but the question remains, is this going to be a hit?

Well, Bohemian Rhapsody got mediocre reviews and was directed by an alleged rapist at the height of the #MeToo movement, and it still made over $884 million just on the promise of delivering Queen songs through a movie theater’s surround sound for 134 minutes.

In contrast, this movie has an interesting premise handled by a great director and promises to deliver Beatles’ songs through a movie theater’s surround sound for at least 90 minutes, so you probably shouldn’t bet against it.

And apparently, neither would Universal Pictures, Deadline reports that the studio moved Yesterday from its original premiere date in the fall to the middle of summer, specifically on June 28.

This move places the film against tougher competition, with three other movies releasing on the same date, a week after a Toy Story 4, and a week before Spider-Man: Far From Home.