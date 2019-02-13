Johnny Galecki Won’t Return As David Full Time For ‘The Conners’ Season 2

The actor, set to wrap 12 seasons of 'The Big Bang Theory' in May, wants a break from being a series regular.

Johnny Galecki is open for a return to The Conners—he just doesn’t want to do it full time. The actor, who is set to end his long run on The Big Bang Theory in May, told TV Line he is not ready to jump back into another full-time acting role after playing Leonard Hofstadter for 12 seasons on the CBS sitcom.

“I think I need a little bit of space from being a series regular again,” Galecki told the TV site. The actor did admit that being a busy actor is “a very fortunate problem to have.”

While Johnny Galecki has no plans to return as David Healy full time on The Conners, he is happy to pop onto the ABC set on a recurring basis as he did on both the Roseanne revival and the first season of The Conners spinoff. Galecki, who appeared as David on one episode of last year’s Roseanne revival and two episodes of The Conners, admitted he is still smitten with the character he debuted as a teen actor on Roseanne more than 20 years ago.

“I certainly hope to visit as much as possible. That’s kind of my second home… I still have a bit of a high school crush on that character.”

On The Conners Season 1 finale, titled “We Continue to Truck,” fans were left with a love triangle cliffhanger when Johnny Galecki’s David Healy showed up at the Conner home in an attempt to get back together with his ex-wife Darlene (Sara Gilbert) just as she was considering a move to Chicago with her new boyfriend Ben (Jay R. Ferguson).

Gilbert, who is also an executive producer on The Conners, previously told TV Line she is “hopeful” that Galecki will return for a larger role on the ABC spinoff.

“I know he loves doing the show,” The Conners star said of Galecki. “I love having him. We have a magical time together. I would anticipate that he would do some [episodes].”

Sara Gilbert also revealed that she would also like to see Juliette Lewis return as David’s ex-girlfriend, Blue, for The Conners second season. Blue’s return would make the complicated dynamic between David and Darlene even more complex.

Of course, The Conners has not even officially been renewed by ABC for a second season yet, but ABC executives have already confirmed the show is nearing a Season 2 renewal deal, as previously shared by the Inquisitr. The second season of the ABC comedy series will reportedly consist of 13 episodes, which is up from the show’s 11-episode first season.