Dove Cameron, 23, Shows Skin In New Skimpy Bikini Photos After Backlash

The 23-year-old Disney Channel star is proudly showing off her body in a bikini after being called out by haters.

Dove Cameron is proudly showing off her body in a bikini just weeks after she was forced to hit back at the haters for posing in a two-piece in a video posted online. Per a new report from Pop Culture, the stunning 23-year-old Disney Channel star proved that she wasn’t about to let all the negativity get to her as she flaunted her amazing body in two new bikini photos posted to her account this week.

The snaps had the Liv and Maddie and The Descendants actress showing off some serious skin in a skimpy pink and white patterned bikini as she struck a few poses in her bathroom.

Dove revealed her seriously toned torso to the world in her string swimwear, which included high-waisted bottoms that almost stretched up to her waist.

The star posed with her hand on her head and her hair flipped over to one side in one of the mirror selfie photos, while the other showed her pulling a funny face as she leaned over toward her bathroom mirror.

Both swimwear photos have already gained over 1 million likes each since she first uploaded them to her account earlier this week, reaching a very impressive combined 3.2 million-plus likes from Dove’s followers on the social media site.

Notably, the uploads prove that Cameron isn’t afraid to show off her body after she hit back at trolls who called her out on the social media site just last month.

As the Inquisitr reported at the time, Dove shared a blurry video of herself posing in a bikini on her Instagram account in January which attracted some serious criticism from her more than 23 million followers and beyond.

A number of the negative comments came from parents of younger children who scolded the star for showing so much skin.

Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for Harper's Bazaar

However, Cameron was quick to hit back by amending the caption of the video, which previously read, “I love the female body.”

“Guys if i’m in a bathing suit, and i’m 23 and you’re tripping, you need to re-evaluate what trips you up. and also get more comfortable w the human body,” she then added to her caption in response to the negative comments.

She later posted a photo of artist William-Adolphe Bouguereau’s painting titled “The Birth of Venus” to her account and continued to slam those who called her out for posing in a bikini in the caption. Cameron told the haters that “the human body isn’t offensive.”

“Stop objectifying women so hard that you convince yourself that something natural and beautiful could ever be something offensive,” Dove continued, expertly adding in part, “also let women define their own bodies & their relationship to their bodies for themselves.”

“It’s so repressed and unhealthy to look at nakedness and see something bad,” the Disney Channel actress then wrote in the message she shared on the social media site last month. “It’s just hundreds of years of social conditioning & it’s super weird.”