Kendall Jenner Flaunts Cleavage As She Wears Nothing But Plunging Blazer On Instagram

Kendall Jenner is one of the faces of the new Stuart Weitzman campaign, and she made sure that all eyes were on her during the launch of the new collection in New York City on Tuesday.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a photo of her daring look on Instagram, which consisted of a dark orange long blazer that featured only one button and barely covered her curvy derriere. The fancy jacket also had a plunging neckline, revealing both her cleavage and supermodel legs, and she completed the look with a pair of matching orange pumps and black leather gloves. Her raven locks were styled into a sleek, low bun with a mid-part, and she wore a pair of statement golden earrings that really added some extra sparkle to an already very glamorous look.

According to her tags, Kendall was dressed by stylist Marni Senofonte, while her longtime friend and hairstylist Jen Atkin was behind her hairdo. Her makeup, which consisted of some simple, dark brown smokey eyeshadow and mascara, some contouring blush, and a touch of natural-looking lip gloss, was the work of celebrity makeup artist Mary Phillips, who works with the 23-year-old and her famous sisters all the time.

Kendall is one of the four new faces of Stuart Weitzman, alongside Will Smith’s daughter, and her childhood friend, Willow Smith, fellow model Jean Campbell, and Chinese actress Yang Mi. But as New York Fashion Week continues taking place, the Kardashian-Jenner clan member has been navigating all sorts of different events, including the launch of the new Longchamp collection, as she has been an ambassador for the brand for a while now, as well as Tiffany & Co.’s Modern Love exhibition. In fact, according to Page Six, Kendall nearly avoided a collision with a fellow attendee at the Tiffany bash, where she was spotted hanging out with her best friend, Taco.

“Kendall and friends went up to the bar trailed by a security guard. Everyone left her alone, but a girl in massive yellow platform heels almost bit it, and narrowly avoided sliding into Kendall’s purse-carrying bodyguard. It was close,” a source at the event told the publication.

However, Kendall’s not just making waves in NYC. She and fellow model Emily Ratajkowski joined forces for a new Vogue article, which followed some of Hollywood’s rising stars during a night out in Los Angeles. In one of the photos, the two California natives are seen sharing a bowl of spaghetti, proving that they often turn a blind eye on their strict diet regimes.