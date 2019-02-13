Camille Kostek Shakes Booty During Fancy Event In Latest Instagram Video

Fans of Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend, Camille Kostek, already know that she has to bust a few dance moves wherever she goes – and New York Fashion Week is no exception.

The blonde beauty is currently in New York City to attend some Fashion Week events, including the launch of the new Stuart Weitzman collection on Tuesday. And because Camille is #nevernotdancing (a hashtag that she first introduced to Instagram a while ago and has now been used by her fans countless times), she obviously had to shake her booty while rocking her SW five-inch heels. The Sports Illustrated model took to social media to share a video of herself at the event, which she deemed very “fancy,” working her best dance moves while holding a glass of what appears to be water, proving that there’s nothing she can’t do in heels.

Camille donned a stunning full-white ensemble, consisting of white cargo pants and a military-style crop jacket, along with a pair of vertiginous white Stuart Weitzman shoes. Her signature long blonde locks were styled into a sleek, high ponytail, and she added a pop of color to the whole look with a pink Marc Jacobs purse. Earlier in the day, she had posted a gorgeous snap of herself in the car while on the way to the event, where she could also be seen sporting cat-eye makeup and a nude lipstick shade, as she has been partnering with Maybelline.

The 26-year-old has been having a hectic week in the Big Apple, often attending several events a day. After the SW launch, she joined her fellow modeling babes, Olivia Culpo and Devon Windsor, as they celebrated Valentine’s Day with organization Best Buddies. Both of them shared clips and photos from the event, where they made Valentine’s Day cards and baked cookies with the people at Best Buddies, an association that helps create opportunities for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, and which Sports Illustrated has often partnered with through the years.

And while most people would call it a day, Camille still managed to muster the energy to change outfits yet again and head for a fun night out in town. As seen in her Instagram stories, she wore a super risque outfit, putting her ample cleavage on full display in a tiny black crop top with a low neckline. She paired it with matching black leather pants and heeled boots while partying the night away at Top of the Standard bar, where she was once again spotted shaking her booty and having a great time.