Watch Tottenham Hotspur Vs Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Live Stream: Start Time, Round Of 16 Leg 1

Tottenham Hotspur believe they can go all the way in this year's UEFA Champions League, but they will have to get past German leaders Borussia Dortmund first.

Tottenham Hotspur, despite playing a grueling schedule of 21 games across four competitions in 78 days — or more than a match every four days since November 24 — enter the first leg of their Round of 16 UEFA Champions League match supremely confident, with Manager Mauricio Pochettino brashly claiming that his team can beat “any team” that remains in the European tournament. Spurs, he said, are capable of winning “every single game,” according to The Guardian, but they will need to start by beating the current German Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund, who sit five points clear of Bayern Munich atop their domestic table. Both teams will get the chance to prove themselves as the match live streams from London.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Rond of 16 first-leg showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time at the iconic, 90,000-seat Wembley Stadium, in London, England, on Wednesday, February 13.

Fans in Germany and the throughout Central Europe can catch the kickoff at 9 p.m. Central European Time. Over in the United States, the game gets underway at 3 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, noon Pacific. In India, the Lilywhites vs. Die Schwarzgelben match kicks off at 1:30 a.m. on Thursday morning, February 14.

After winning five in a row across competitions, and nine of 10, Dortmund may be showing some signs of wear and tear. BVB has suddenly slowed, drawing in their last three games, two in the league and one in Germany’s DFB-Pokal cup tournament, per Soccerway.

Dortmund’s spark throughout the season has come from fast-rising English star Jadon Sancho, who at age 18 has tallied seven goals for the Bundesliga leaders this season, and has already won the admiration of the opposing manager, according to the BBC.

“We knew very well that he was capable of doing what he’s doing now,” Pochettino said on Tuesday. “We were talking in the last few years that he was a massive prospect.”

With Harry Kane (19 goals in all competitions) and Dele Alli (nine total goals) remaining sidelined with injuries until March 5, according to The Guardian, Spurs will welcome both Eric Dier and Erik Lamela back to the starting XI, after both missed out on the weekend’s 3-1 trouncing of Leicester City in the Premier League.

Dortmund, however, will have to get by without Spanish striker Paco Alcacer, who leads the team with 13 goals in 21 total games, while Julian Weigl and Lukasz Piszczek will also remain in Germany treating injuries, according to BVB Buzz.

English teenager Jadon Sancho has scored seven goals for Borussia Dortmund. Lars Baron / Getty Images

To watch the first leg of the Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League Round of 16 battle live stream online from Wembley, access the streaming video provided by Watch TNT or download the Watch TNT app. Watch TNT also streams live on the Amazon Fire TV set-top streaming device, allowing fans to watch the Spurs vs. BVB match streaming live on their TV sets.

Alternatively, for those who cannot access Watch TNT, the game will also stream live via by B/R Live, which offers a live stream of the match for a pay-per-view fee of $2.99.

But there is a way to watch the Champions League Round of 16 match stream live for free, with no cable login or pay-per-view charge required. Fans may sign up for a free trial of an online streaming TV package such as Fubo TV or Sling TV. Both of those providers require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also offers a seven-day trial period at no initial charge, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week, fans can watch Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 battle live stream for free.

In the United Kingdom, BT Sport Extra will carry the live stream, while in Germany, DAZN Deutschland will stream the Champions League knockout stage clash. Italian fans can watch the game via a Sky Go Italia live stream. In Canada, fans may watch the live stream with a subscription to DAZN. In India, Sony LIV will live stream the match.

In numerous other countries, the game will be streamed via the Optus Sport Twitter account. Otherwise, an extensive list of live stream sources for Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund around the globe is available by visiting LiveSoccerTV.