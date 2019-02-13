Rita Ora Flashes Toned Abs & Shows Off Curvy Thighs In Sexy Throwback Photo

The artist celebrated the seven-year anniversary of her 'Hot Right Now' song with a sizzling throwback pic from 2012.

Rita Ora is in a nostalgic mood. The 28-year-old stunner took to her Instagram page to post a sultry throwback photo – one that dates back to the beginning of her career as an artist.

In the photo, the English beauty flaunts her assets in a tiny crop top and skimpy shorts, putting her hourglass figure on full display. The sexy snapshot – which the Fifty Shades Of Grey actress was proud to share with her 14.2 million Instagram followers – shows off her enviable physique in a very revealing outfit that leaves little to the imagination.

The Instagram snap shows the gorgeous actress, model, and singer striking a very alluring pose as she is photographed standing in the middle of the street with a massive boombox hoisted on her shoulder. The stunning artist is staring into the distance with a bold expression on her face, exuding confidence and the promise of great things to come.

In her sexy throwback photo, Rita Ora donned a pink and purple crop top that ends just below her chest, baring her midriff and showcasing her flat stomach and incredibly toned abs. Rita teamed the skimpy top with a pair of high-waist black shorts that showed off her long, lean legs, highlighting her curvy hips and thighs.

The British native actress completed her look with a pair of black sneakers with pink insertions and styled her platinum blonde tresses in unruly curls.

The sizzling photo hails from 2012 and is part of an iconic photo shoot taken to promote the “Hot Right Now” hit song from the DJ Fresh Hot Right Now. To mark the seven-year anniversary of the song – which was released on February 12, 2012, and essentially kick-started Ora’s artistic career – the talented singer wrote a heartfelt message in the photo caption, thanking all of her fans for their continuous support.

The artist also included a short clip from the “Hot Right Now” music video, in which her adoring Instagram followers can see her busting some crazy dance moves while showing off her vocal abilities. The clip also gives a complete view of the outfit she wore in the music video, which included a vibrant sport jacket emblazoned with her name and a massive gold chain paired with statement earrings.

For a trip down memory lane, watch the full video below and see Ora heat up the scene with her sexy choreography.

Following its original release on February 12 of 2012, the “Hot Right Now” track was included on Rita Ora’s debut album Ora – which came out six months later on August 27, 2012. The album contained 15 very dynamic tracks, such as “How We Do (Party),” “R.I.P.,” “Shine Ya Light,” and “Radioactive,” and took the UK Album Chart by storm, selling more than 41,500 copies in the first week.

Rita Ora fans who wish to celebrate the artist’s beginnings by giving the Ora album a listen and see how the singer evolved during these past seven years can find the Ora audio CD on Amazon. The album also features an array of wildly popular artists, including Will.I.Am, Tinie Tempah, J. Cole, and DJ Fresh.

Ora’s throwback post took her Instagram followers on an emotional roller coaster. Not only were her fans delighted to catch a glimpse of the 2012 photo shoot, but they also rushed to the comment section to reminisce about the “Hot Right Now” song and the Ora album.

“Great song… great start!” quipped one fan, while another one wrote, “I still remember the first time I heard ‘Hot Right Now.’ Instantly made me a fan.”

One Instagram user took the time to describe his “Hot Right Now” experience by writing, “[j]eez remember blaring tunes on the back of the bus on the way to school during the summer playing that song back in the days.”

Meanwhile, another Instagram fan commended the singer on her booming career, saying, “Ora was one of the first albums I ever listened to, and it’s been so amazing to watch you progress.”