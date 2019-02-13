Heidi Klum And Tom Kaulitz Have Set A Wedding Date

Heidi Klum remains silent about the exact day, but she reveals that her and Tom Kaulitz have set a wedding date.

Back on December 29, 2018, Heidi Klum revealed her Christmas Eve engagement to Tokio Hotel musician Tom Kaulitz on her Twitter feed. The America’s Got Talent judge affirmed to the world that her answer was “yes.” She shared the moment via social media with a picture of the couple highlighted by her impressive engagement ring. Since their engagement, many have been wondering exactly when Klum and Kaulitz plan to make it official. Heidi recently dished about her upcoming plans for marriage.

Last week, Klum shared that she and Kaulitz have set a date and are already planning their wedding. However, she did not reveal the official day to the public.

“Yeah, I think we did [set a date]. But you will find out eventually,” Heidi said, according to ET. “We’re two Germans, it will be very organized and on time. Very, very much on time and very organized.”

While the couple certainly has something in common because of their German heritage, the two became close because of their mutual interests in both music and her shows. The pair got to know each other during a stint on Germany’s Next Top Model, and they had immediate chemistry. The couple started dating, and by March of last year, affectionate pictures of them began appearing on social media.

Heidi Klum had marriage on the brain just days before her big engagement news! https://t.co/MAZAfZp35S — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) January 2, 2019

The marriage, which will be Heidi’s third, also brings Kaulitz closer to Heidi’s children. When asked about how her children feel about her fiancé, Klum stated that four children all approve of Kaulitz and are excited to welcome him into their family, according to Us Weekly. Heidi has three children with her former spouse, Seal, and one with ex-flame Flavio Briatore.

Klum has been married twice before. Back in 1997, she tied the knot with Ric Pipino, a celebrity stylist. After five years, they split in 2002. In 2005, she famously married Seal. Klum and Seal parted ways back in 2014. Heidi’s previous attempts at marriage have caused many to wonder if she is ready to walk down the aisle again. Not surprisingly, she was recently asked if she still believed in love. While Heidi acknowledges she has been unlucky with her previous relationships, she feels confident about tying the knot with Kaulitz.

“I’ve been married twice. I still believe in love and marriage, I do,” Klum said, according to ET. “Even though I failed twice at it. I guess I’m not very good at it. I found a great person, so let’s see what happens.”