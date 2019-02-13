Grace Elizabeth Exposes Skin In A Stylish Wrap Dress And Completely Wows Her Fans

Model Grace Elizabeth is well-known among her fans for her stunning looks, amazing figure, and her awesome sense of style. And when she recently took to her Instagram to post some new pictures, she didn’t fail to impress.

In her newest picture, the model is featured wearing a very chic, strapless wrap dress that completely wowed her fans. The dress not only looked gorgeous on the model, but it also accentuated her slender figure and beautiful skin. To keep it simple yet elegant, Grace opted for an accessory-free look, tied her hair into a sleek ponytail, and wore some dark red lipstick to highlight her plump lips. She finished off her look with a pair of strappy high-heeled sandals.

Within a few hours of going live and as of the writing of this piece, the picture in question racked up close to 12,000 likes and Grace’s fans, per usual, expressed their admiration for the 21-year-old model by using complimentary words and phrases like, “extremely graceful,” “bombshell,” “stunning,” and “simply divine.”

One fan even called Grace the “queen of New York Fashion Week,” while another one opined that Grace is “always the most stylish on the runway.”

A glance at Grace’s Instagram page shows that the model has been posting a lot of pictures from the fashion week and each pic garnered plenty of compliments from her fans and followers.

And amid the glamorous photographs that were captured while Grace was walking down the runway, one candid, on-the-street picture stood out wherein the model was featured casually dressed in a cropped top which she teamed with a pair of jeans and an oversized black jacket. And because of the short length of her top, she exposed her enviable abs which left her fans’ jaws dropped.

The picture was favorited more than 33,000 times and invited close to 140 comments. While most fans showered her with the usual compliments, one fan – who appears to be a big admirer of the model – wrote the following message for Grace.

“I’ve got no words for the way you’re making me feel these days.”

Another fan pointed out that Grace has amazing abs — a comment that everyone seemed to agree with. And a look at her skin-baring pics show that fans always appreciate the efforts that the model employs in order to stay fit and sexy.

According to an article by the Fashion Spot, Grace was asked about her workout schedule and how she maintains her amazing figure. In response, the model said that she likes to perform high intensity weight training mixed with some sort of cardio, preferably rope jumping, to stay fit.

She also added that when she can’t motivate herself to workout, she puts on her jams and dance around for a while until she’s ready to go.