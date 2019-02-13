‘Game Of Thrones’ Fans Could Win A Chance To Watch Season Premiere As Emilia Clarke’s Guest

It’s been 18 months since fans of Game of Thrones last saw a new episode of the series. After the Season 7 finale in August 2017, the announcement was made that the eighth and final season would only be coming to the small screen in April 2019. With that date finally almost around the corner, the anticipation for fans is building to a fever pitch.

Emilia Clarke — who plays Queen Daenerys Stormborn of the House Targaryen, the First of Her Name, Queen of the Andals, the Rhoynar and the First Men, Lady of the Seven Kingdoms and Protector of the Realm, Lady of Dragonstone, Queen of Meereen, Khaleesi of the Great Grass Sea, the Unburnt, Breaker of Chains and Mother of Dragons — is now giving fans who can’t wait any longer an incredible opportunity.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Clarke is running a competition that will allow the winner, along with one friend (probably the only one they’ll have left after that decision), to accompany her to the season premiere hosted by HBO at the Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The premiere will, of course, be happening before the official release on television screens, giving the lucky winner an opportunity to say “spoiler alert” to all their friends for a few days.

Clark and the popular franchise has paired with Omaze for the initiative in an effort to raise money for young adults who are dealing with the after-effects of suffering major medical trauma, a cause that is close to the actress’ heart.

Just a $10 donation will give the donor 100 entries into the competition. Of course, there are options to donate more and get even more entries as well. Some of the more sizable donations will also result in some cool Game of Thrones merchandise — most of it autographed, of course — being shipped to your door, even if you don’t win the grand prize.

The lucky winner will be flown to New York (sadly not on dragons, according to Omaze), and put up in a four-star hotel for the occasion as well as get the full red carpet experience and entry to the after party! If all that isn’t incentive enough, we’ll assume you’re not a Game of Thrones fan.

Entries to the competition will be accepted until March 20, and unfortunately, fans under the age of 16 won’t be allowed to enter. For those between 16 and 18, there’s some not-quite-as-bad news: Your guest will have to be a parent or legal guardian.