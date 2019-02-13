Pregnant ‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Is Still Pregnant, But Ready For Her Baby To Come!

Teen Mom OG Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra are expecting another child together and Catelynn is due to give birth in the coming weeks. Lately, both Catelynn and Tyler have been relatively quiet on social media, but Catelynn posted to Instagram on Tuesday night and revealed that she is still pregnant. However, her post suggests that she is very much ready to give birth.

Catelynn posted a meme that read, “Yeah, if I could just drop, efface, and dilate… That’d be great.” She included three emojis that were crying while laughing along with the hashtag “yessir.” It sounds like Catelynn is ready to meet her baby!

The couple revealed back in September that they were expecting another baby. This is the third child for the couple. Fans met them when they were teenagers on the hit television show 16 and Pregnant. Their episode was unique in that it showed the couple struggling with the decision on whether or not to place their daughter for adoption. Although it was a difficult decision, they ultimately decided to place their daughter for adoption.

Cameras continued to follow Catelynn and Tyler on the show Teen Mom OG where they focused on the couple following the adoption. Catelynn then gave birth to the couples second child, a daughter named Novalee, on New Years Day 2015. The couple married later that year.

Us Weekly broke the news back in September 2018 that Catelynn and Tyler were expecting baby number three. The site published photos of Catelynn looking elegant in a red dress cradling her baby bump.

Catelynn spoke to US Weekly about the pregnancy and explained that the pregnancy was a shock.

“It was a huge shock at first. We were not planning it, especially after the miscarriage and how I went downhill with my mental illness. We were going to wait a really long time. We were using protection and everything and still got pregnant. This baby just wanted to be here. It was very unexpected.”

Since revealing the pregnancy news, Catelynn has kept fans updated about the pregnancy on her social media accounts. She has shared a lot of baby bump photos as well as her pregnancy cravings. She revealed back in January that she had a craving for ice cream during a night that it was only four degrees in Michigan.

The most recent season of Teen Mom OG recently came to a close on MTV. However, the show will reportedly be coming back for another season. It is unclear when that season will begin filming or when it will air. Until then, fans can keep up with Catelynn and Tyler on their social media accounts.