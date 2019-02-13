Bebe Rexha Sizzles in Skintight Leather Dress On Instagram

Bebe Rexha turned up the heat yet again on the pages of her Instagram account, sharing a new photo to her followers that was sure to get pulses racing.

In the singer’s latest post, uploaded on Tuesday, February 12, Bebe gave the camera a sensual look and posed with her perfectly manicured hand on her hip as she stood in front of a large vanity with a myriad of makeup brushes and sponges on the counter next to her. The 29-year-old musician looked stunning in a sexy skintight black leather dress with red flames on it that showed off an ample amount of cleavage thanks to its deep v neckline. The dangerously short dress barely hit Bebe’s upper thigh and flaunted her hourglass silhouette as it hugged every one of her signature curves.

The “I’m A Mess” singer added some bling to her leather look with a large, silver nameplate choker and a set of silver earrings, and appeared to be wearing knee-high leather boots to complete her outfit. Bebe wore her platinum locks down in a sleek bob style that partially fell in front of her face, and rocked a glamorous makeup look consisting of a thick winged eyeliner and a light pink lip.

Bebe’s 7.5 million Instagram followers went wild for the singer’s latest sexy snap, which at the time of this writing had accrued more than 232,000 likes after just four hours of going live on her feed. Thousands took to the comments section as well to show their love for blonde bombshell’s stunning look, with many saying that she was “stunning” and “so beautiful.”

“She’s just everything goals to me,” one follower wrote, while others expressed excitement for Bebe’s next single “Last Hurrah,” which she will be releasing on Friday, February 15.

The new tune comes after the singer spent the weekend partying it up at the 61st Annual Grammy Awards, where she was nominated for Best New Artist as well as Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her hit song “Meant To Be,” which she collaborated on with Florida Georgia Line. Bebe looked stunning in a plunging red gown for the ceremony, and despite not winning in either category, the singer still hosted a huge “win or lose” party full of champagne, cake, dancing.

“I still feel like a winner. I’m alive and I get to make more music,” she wrote on her Twitter after the awards show on Sunday night.