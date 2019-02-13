Beyonce Shows Off Cleavage In Low-Cut White Blazer On Instagram

Beyonce gave fans a treat on Tuesday when she posted a series of sizzling new photos on Instagram. The singer, known for her caption-less posts, flaunted her enviable curves in an extremely low-cut blazer that gave her millions of followers an ample view of her cleavage. She paired the blazer with a matching mini-skirt and accessorized with hoop earrings, a long sparkly necklace, and statement sunglasses.

Her fans, collectively known as the “Bey-hive,” seemed very appreciative of her post and piled on praise for her beauty in the comments.

“God is A Woman,” one fan wrote while another asked, “Why you gotta be so fine?”

Beyonce regularly shares photos of her outfits on her page. Even though she didn’t attend the Grammys, she attended the Roc Nation Brunch, an annual event hosted by the label’s head, her husband Jay Z. At the event, the singer donned a pastel dress with an exaggerated, pleated sleeve designed by French luxury fashion label Balmain. Oliver Rousteing, the lead designer at Balmain, was responsible for several of the costumes during Beyonce and Jay Z’s tour last year, so it looks like their relationship with the brand is still going strong.

Fun fact about her accessories for this look: the heels of her shoes are in the shape of the letter B.

Jay coordinated his look with his wife’s as he wore a pastel blue two-piece double-breasted suit. Harper’s Bazaar reports that it was designed by Frere, a menswear label based in New York.

While Beyonce has been showing off her outfits on social media, there haven’t been any overt hints about new music on her page. But her last two albums were surprise releases, so the clues may be hidden in plain sight.

Her diehard fans are definitely eager to see and hear what she has in store for the next era of her career. Last year, the Bey-hive was startled by what looked like a series of new songs from their queen. But, as USA Today reported at the time, it turned out to be mostly a release of demos and old tracks that were cast-offs from previous albums.

There have also been rumors that “Yonce” plans to release her new album via Netflix, Capital FM reports. Last year, there were rumors that she wanted to increase the scale of her video locations, as there were whispers that she planned to shoot in the Coliseum in Italy. The last music video she released was for “Apesh*t,” a song on her joint album with Jay Z, and that was shot in the L’Ouvre in Paris. So, a music video in the Coliseum would certainly raise the bar, which is very true to form for Beyonce.