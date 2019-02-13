Jessica Simpson Warns Fans What Not To Do On A Toilet When Pregnant

Jessica Simpson has been having some difficulties during her third pregnancy including suffering from acid reflux and swollen feet, but she isn’t letting that dull her sense of humor. The soon-to-be mom-of-three has been sharing photos of her pregnancy journey on Instagram including everything from the pretty, such as her recent baby shower, to the not-so-pretty, such as revealing she leaned back on her toilet and broke part of it!

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday night, Jessica shared a photo of herself holding the toilet seat lid and urged fans to not lean back on it while you are pregnant, something that it seems Jessica may have done.

Jessica Simpson is already the mother to two children, a daughter and a son. However, she revealed that she and her husband are expecting another daughter together. She took to Instagram to share the news back in September and she has been sharing about her pregnancy ever since.

Most recently, she has shared photos of herself trying to squeeze between cars and also showing off her solution to sleep while suffering from acid reflux. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jessica showed off a photo of herself in a sleep recliner.

Earlier this week, her younger sister Ashlee Simpson spoke out about her sister’s pregnancy to Entertainment Tonight and revealed that Jessica is “doing good.”

While this is Jessica’s third pregnancy, it has been far from easy. The singer has been open about her difficulties including her very swollen feet. Fans were shocked when she shared a photo of her swollen feet, but luckily, she was able to find some solace. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jessica was able to get out of her house recently and “walk out” some of the anxiety.

Posting a selfie to Instagram wearing a red beanie and pink sunglasses, Jessica wrote, “After a month of sciatica pain, followed by 3 weeks of Bronchitis, I figured since my feet fit in my sneaks today. I needed to walk out a lot of anxiety!!”

Last month, Jessica shared some sweet photos from her baby shower with her fans on Instagram. The photos showed the singer wearing a white dress and a gorgeous gold and pink flower crown. She posed with her mom, her sister Ashlee and Ashlee’s daughter, as well as her own daughter Maxwell under a sign that read “Birdie’s Nest.” Some fans took this to mean that Jessica had picked the name “Birdie” for her daughter. While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding the baby name that Jessica picked, she has not yet confirmed to her followers whether or not she will name her baby girl “Birdie.”