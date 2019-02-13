Kourtney Kardashian Is Banning Plastic Water Bottles At Her House

While bottled water like Smart Water and Fiji seems to be a status symbol for some celebrities, in Kourtney Kardashian’s house, plastic water bottles are officially forbidden. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a warning on her Instagram stories on Monday saying that she doesn’t allow them around her casa.

The mother of three posted an image of two Just Water cardboard water bottles with a caption explaining her rules.

“[N]o more plastic water bottles allowed in my house,” she wrote.

Just Water is an environmentally friendly water company founded by Will Smith’s son Jaden in 2012 that sells water in paper containers made out of 82 percent plant material rather than plastic. The lids are made out of sugarcane and the company says that the spring water is ethically sourced.

Kourtney has spoken out against plastic in the past. She wrote an article on her now-defunct app called “Why I Use Stainless Steel Everything for the Kids.”

In the article, according to Shape, she says that she prefers to use steel over plastic “because it’s durable, more hygienic, and doesn’t contain chemicals. We even use reusable stainless steel straws instead of wasting disposable plastic ones.”

“We use both glass and stainless steel containers instead of Tupperware for leftovers and to store food in my pantry,” she wrote. “For the kids’ lunches, we use stainless steel bento boxes. We have a whole cupboard full of eco-friendly dinner plates, cereal bowls, flatware, and cups all made of stainless steel.”

While her ban on plastic might be a bit extreme for some people, there is evidence that BPA and other chemicals that can leach out of plastic can be harmful to humans. BPA may be an endocrine disruptor and acts like the hormone estrogen in the body. While the evidence isn’t completely solid, it’s strong enough that many people avoid the chemicals altogether.

On the other hand, sisters Kim and Khloe appear to be a fan of bottled water. When Kim called out all of the plastic waste plaguing the ocean, fans shot back at the reality star, pointing out that plastic water bottles frequently make an appearance in the family’s refrigerators, according to W Magazine. Khloe even has a stand-alone fridge filled just with water.

Kourtney has posted images of her pantry in the past, and while she does have a lot of bottled water in her immaculate closet, it all appears to be held in glass and paper containers.