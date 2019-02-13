Ann Coulter Taunts Donald Trump, Calls His Border Agreement A ‘Yellow New Deal’

Donald Trump appears to be moving towards an agreement on a bipartisan Senate deal for border security, and Ann Coulter isn’t happy about it. The conservative firebrand tweeted on Tuesday that the president is afraid to battle for the border wall that he promised voters.

The Hill reports that Trump seems to be considering a deal from lawmakers that would provide nearly $23 billion in funding for border security, some of which he claims will go towards building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. According to one source, Trump was upset that he hadn’t gotten everything he initially requested but was open to the compromise.

“Looking over all aspects knowing that this will be hooked up with lots of money from other sources,” Trump said on Twitter.

“Will be getting almost $23 BILLION for Border Security. Regardless of Wall money, it is being built as we speak!”

The deal would provide $1.375 billion for creating new fencing or walls along the border. The amount is far short of the $5.7 billion that Trump initially requested and eventually shut down the government over – a shutdown that was the longest in U.S. history.

Coulter has criticized the president over the past few weeks for what she sees as capitulation over building the wall. That apparently came to a head on Tuesday when she said that Trump is afraid to stand up to the Senate.

“Trump talks a good game on the border wall but it’s increasingly clear he’s afraid to fight for it. Call this his ‘Yellow New Deal,'” she said.

On Monday, she warned the president that the United States was at risk of becoming a socialist country if Trump didn’t build the wall.

“Au contraire, @realDonaldTrump! America will be a socialist country within 5 years, if you don’t build the wall,” she wrote.

It’s not the first time she has taken Trump to task for failing to secure funding.

Zzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzzz Build the wall. Break ground today! https://t.co/ooLzJh67Z4 — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) February 12, 2019

Coulter has been one of Trump’s most vocal supporters, but the author has become increasingly upset with the job the president is doing. Late last year, Coulter declared that she wouldn’t support his re-election bid if he didn’t start constructing the wall by 2020.

When asked if she would vote for Trump again, she said, “why would you?”

“To make sure, I don’t know, Ivanka and Jared can make money? That seems to be the main point of the presidency at this point,” she said in an interview with the Daily Caller.

Trump stopped following Coulter on Twitter in December shortly after her comments.

Other conservative commentators like Laura Ingraham agree with Coulter’s position. She called the wall funding proposal “stall funding.”

Let’s stop calling a $1.37 billion proposal “wall funding.” It’s more like “stall funding”…kicking everything into 2020 cycle. — Laura Ingraham (@IngrahamAngle) February 12, 2019

Sean Hannity called the deal a “garbage compromise.”