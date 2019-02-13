Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson May Be On The Outs According To ‘People’

'She very much acts like a single mom,' a source shares.

Are Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson done for good?

Since the cheating scandal that rocked their world last April, rumors have been swirling about Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson’s on-again-off-again relationship. The latest report comes from People, where a source close to the couple shares that Khloe and Tristan have barely spent any time together lately.

Currently, Tristan is in the middle of the NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Khloe has been spending a lot of time with her sisters and baby True in Los Angeles. While Tristan is on the road a lot for his job, Khloe is basically the only one who is taking care of their 10-month-old daughter.

“Khloé and True are happy in Los Angeles. They spend very little time in Cleveland, where Tristan is,” the source shared.

“She very much acts like a single mom.”

The source goes on to gush over what an amazing mother Khloe is to True. It’s easy to see that Khloe loves being a mom and now that True is a little bit older, she can take her to more classes and do more different things with her. According to the source, KoKo wants to make sure that True has a lot of friends to keep her busy.

And even though it doesn’t seem like Thompson is in the picture a ton, Khloe does want to make sure that True grows up knowing her father and getting to spend time with him, the source shares.

“She wants True to spend as much time with her dad as possible. She believes that True needs a mom and dad in her life.”

The last time that Kardashian and Thompson were spotted out in public together was about a month ago, on January 13. Tristan was in town for a game against the Los Angeles Lakers and following the event, he and Khloe enjoyed a meal at Craig’s in West Hollywood.

Initially, Khloe was going to move back to Cleveland to be with Tristan during the NBA season but she instead decided to stay put in Los Angeles with her daughter. However, the mother/daughter duo have spent a decent amount of time in Cleveland and traveled there for Halloween, Thanksgiving, and New Year’s Eve. Khloe and True ended up spending Christmas with the Kardashian clan in the Los Angeles area.

The pair has remained relatively quiet on their relationship status so one can only guess if they are still together or if they’ve broken up but according to rumors, things are not looking too good.