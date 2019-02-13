Elizabeth Warren Makes Unscheduled Appearance At Event Honoring Native American Women

Senator Elizabeth Warren’s political career has been marred in controversy as of late. After making repeated claims that she is of Native American descent, last year she decided to take a DNA test to prove it. While it did prove she has just a smidge of Native American blood, the test backfired on her, with elders condemning her for using their history to further her political career.

Warren later apologized for the flub, stating that she is not a woman of color, nor is she a member of any tribe. Now that she has announced an official run for president in 2020, Warren is trying to make amends with those she offended in the saga. On Tuesday, the Massachusetts senator made a surprise appearance at the National Indian Women Honor Luncheon in Washington, according to CNN Politics.

During the luncheon, Warren provided the introduction for Cheryl Andrews-Maltais, the chairwoman of the Wampanoag Tribe in Massachusetts. She herself was introduced by Rep. Deb Haaland, one of the two Native American women elected to Congress in the November elections last year.

“Indian Country needs strong allies like Elizabeth Warren who’s unwavering commitment to Native communities and Native American women and children is needed in this political era,” Haaland said of her colleague.

“Warren received a standing ovation from tribal leaders and other Native attendees as she approached the stage.” Warmly welcomes coming in and swarmed for selfies going out! https://t.co/zxAfbiXytK — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) February 13, 2019

Warren did not speak of the controversy surrounding her ancestry during the event. Instead, she focused on what Congress could do to help Native American communities across the country, listing major concerns people within tribes have to face daily.

The luncheon is part of a four-day conference by tribal leaders and is the same event at which Warren last year spoke about her claims that she is also of Native American descent.

Many believe that the senator’s attempt at a presidential campaign will be marred by the continued insistence about her ancestry, and it would appear as if she is trying to undo that potential damage. After the backlash she faced from the test, Warren issued an official apology to the Cherokee Nation.

Just last week she came under fire again after the form she filled in for the Texas Bar Association in 1986 was uncovered, showing that under “race” she had written down “American Indian.” She issued an immediate apology again.

Although many have accused her of trying to claim minority status to advance her career, she has repeatedly denied that was ever the case, or that she ever inadvertently benefited from it.