Chris Evans Calls Out President Trump For Mocking Global Warming On Twitter

Chris Evans took to Twitter on Monday to call out President Donald Trump for making light of global warming while attacking Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn) on the social media platform after she launched her presidential bid in a snowy event.

Evans, who plays Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, replied to Trump’s tweet by asking whether the president still doesn’t understand the difference between weather and climate or if he is purposefully misleading his base, according to a Fox News report.

“Either you STILL don’t understand that weather is not climate despite literally everyone explaining it to you every time you tweet this ignorance, or you just don’t care, and you’re deliberately misleading your base. Which is it?” Evans wrote.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, the Democratic senator from Minnesota, who is the first woman to be elected to the U.S. Senate from her home state, announced her bid for the presidency on Sunday in Minneapolis before a crowd who stood amid a snowstorm. Soon after, Trump took to Twitter to mock her timing, claiming that she was “talking proudly of fighting global warming while standing in a virtual blizzard of snow, ice and freezing temperatures,” implying that the Minnesota weather is proof that the Earth isn’t getting warmer.

I stand before you as the granddaughter of an iron ore miner, the daughter of a teacher and a newspaperman, the first woman elected to the United States Senate from the State of Minnesota, to announce my candidacy for President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/mNmvFQOJ5V — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) February 10, 2019

As Mashable noted, the Avengers: Endgame star was on a roll on Monday as he responded to yet another tweet by Trump in which the president attacked Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass) following her presidential bid announcement. In the tweet, Trump said that he looks forward to seeing her “on the campaign TRAIL,” which many interpreted as a mocking reference to the Trail of Tears, the report continued.

Evans replied to a tweet by Fox News commentator Brit Hume, who seemingly defended Trump by suggesting the president just doesn’t have enough knowledge of 19th century American history. In his tweet, the actor asked whether Trump’s ignorance was an acceptable excuse to spread hate.

Your defense is that he’s too uneducated to have made this offensive remark? Also, can you imagine if another president admitted to not knowing what the Trail of Tears was? By your logic, his ignorance has become normalized/expected Lastly, then why did he capitalize ‘trail’?? https://t.co/VRaD2z2zMc — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) February 11, 2019

Taking to social media to lambast the president and his beliefs isn’t a new trend for Evans. As Fox News pointed out in a separate article, the 37-year-old actor previously called Trump a “reckless moron” for suggesting that law enforcement officers should be less careful when they “throw” suspects into the back of their patrol cars, adding that they shouldn’t be “too nice.”

The Captain America star took to Twitter to share his opinion after White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders faced the press during a briefing following the president’s remarks, declaring that Trump was simply joking, the report continued.