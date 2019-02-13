Watch New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: First ODI Start Time, Preview, Watch Opener Live Online

In their final ODI series prior to the Cricket World Cup, the New Zealand Black Caps look to finish on high note as they take on the Bangladesh Tigers

With just over three months remaining before the opening of the 2019 Cricket World Cup, the New Zealand Black Caps undertake their final preparations as they open a three-game, one-day international series against the surprise team of the 2015 World Cup, Bangladesh.

The Tigers advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals for the first time in 2015, as the Inquisitr reported, after a shock defeat of England who as a result, crashed out of the tournament. Bangladesh, whose most recent ODI outing came when they took two of three from West Indies at home in December, will start getting ready to at least repeat their 2015 success with the first ODI against New Zealand, which will live stream from Napier.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the first ODI match of the three-game series between New Zealand Black Caps and Bangladesh Tigers, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 2 p.m. New Zealand Daylight Time on Wednesday, February 13, at 19,700-capacity McLean Park in Napier, New Zealand.

In Bangladesh, the live stream starts at 7 a.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Wednesday, and India, that start time will also come on Wednesday, at 6:30 a.m. India Standard Time. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 1 a.m. February 13 Greenwich Mean Time. In the United States, fans will be able to catch the cricket match on Tuesday evening, at a more reasonable hour, 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time on February 12, 5 p.m. Pacific.

Unfortunately for the visitors, who have never won an ODI match in New Zealand, per CricInfo, they will need to prepare for the Cup without their international star all-rounder Shakib al Hasan, who broke a finger playing in the recently completed Bangladesh Premier League franchise tournament.

“We don’t need to mention the importance of Shakib because every time we went on to play without him we had a difficult experience,” Tigers Captain Mashrafe Mortaza said, as quoted by CricBuzz.

“We have to play with a positive frame of mind in order overcome the challenge. It is true that the balance is disrupted with his absence because by losing him we incur losses in two places. We need to be mentally prepared to take up responsibility of filling his gap.”

While New Zealand play their final three ODI matches before the World Cup in this series, Bangladesh travel to Ireland for a tri-series against the hosts and the Windies, for their last tune-up just two weeks before the Cup gets underway, according to CricBuzz.

Bangladesh Captain Mashrafe Mortaza. Stu Forster / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the New Zealand vs. Bangladesh first ODI of the series, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription sports network offered by sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming service is available for a subscription fee of $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial. If the trial is canceled before the weeklong period, fans can watch the Black Caps vs. Tigers clash at no charge.

In New Zealand, Sky Go New Zealand will live stream the T20 International match, and in Bangladesh, Gazi TV has the game, but the stream will be available only within Bangladesh. In India, HotStar has the live streaming rights to the Bangladesh cricket team. In the United Kingdom, Sky Go will carry the live stream of the first New Zealand-Bangladesh One Day International match of the three-game set.