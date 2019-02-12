‘Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Arrested In Atlanta For Trespassing

Jordan Klepper was arrested in Atlanta for criminal trespass, according to TMZ. The former Daily Show correspondent and host of The Opposition was attending a protest to support undocumented students at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday when he and several other individuals allegedly disrupted the Board of Regents meeting, resulting in police action.

Klepper, who is known for his satirical political work on his short-running Comedy Central series, was filming an episode for his upcoming documentary series Klepper. The TV host appeared at a protest in Atlanta that was aimed against a policy that prohibits undocumented students from working on enrolling on campus. He and 10 other people appeared at a Board of Regents meeting, and things took a turn when the protestors refused to leave.

News Director at George State University’s Panther Report News Kevin Sanchez caught the event and posted it on social media, showing the protesters chanting before peacefully submitting to being locked up in handcuffs by a uniformed officer.

Law enforcement in Atlanta confirmed the event, saying that it was nine individuals who locked arms and refused to leave when asked. Those people were all charged with criminal trespass. Klepper is expected to be released this evening.

About 11 people were arrested in support of undocumented students after disrupting and refusing to leave a Board of Regents meeting.

Klepper made a name for himself after appearing in over 200 episodes of the Daily Show before venturing off to do his own stand-alone show called The Opposition. That show was canceled in 2018 after airing for just nine months. Along with the bad news came some good, however. The network announced that it was developing a new show, titled Klepper, immediately following the cancelation.

Comedy Central president Kent Alterman said that the Opposition was created with the idea that Steve Bannon and Alex Jones and those like him would be the most prominent personalities in the Trump presidency, but it turns out that Trump has held the limelight. So, the network decided to rethink Klepper’s role.

“We’ve never wavered on Jordan as talent, we’re such big believers in him, and we’ve been thinking where he is at his strongest. He is so strong in the field, being out in the real world with real people,” he told the Deadline.

Many of the same people who worked on The Opposition followed Klepper to his new show.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the staff that we have at The Opposition, and the new show is going to have people from The Opposition and the talent that we have there is going to help build this show as well,” Klepper said.