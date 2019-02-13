Lauren Burnham Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In White Swimsuit On Instagram

Lauren Burnham gave her fans a very special glimpse of her baby bump today on Instagram. The winner of Season 22 of The Bachelor posted a photo of herself lounging in a white one-piece swimsuit with her “bun in the oven” on display for all her followers to see. In the caption, Burnham mentions that her baby is already her “moon and stars,” a reference to the starry pattern that you can see on the swimsuit.

Burnham also referred to her baby as “she” in the caption but the revelation of the baby’s gender is old news for anyone who has been following her pregnancy journey. The couple shared the news and photos from the gender reveal party with Us Weekly last month before she got married.

In the interview, Burnham and her hubby, Arie Luyendyk Jr., opened up about the confusing way that they found out about their baby’s gender. At the 10-week mark of the pregnancy, they took an early gender test online which told them that they were expecting a boy. But then her doctor suggested an ultrasound at 15 weeks which confirmed that their baby is a girl.

“I was very quiet,” Arie said of the moment they learned about the gender switch. “The ultrasound tech says, ‘Well. I’m about 98 percent.’ So I still wasn’t convinced after the first time we saw it. We went back to the doctor, went back a few other times and just went back for our anatomy scan. It’s definitely a girl!”

According to Us, the couple has filmed a gender reveal special for The Bachelor, so that’s something that fans can look forward to. Although they did not disclose when it would air, it sounds like something that might coincide with the end of this season of The Bachelor.

As for the baby’s name, the newlyweds said that they narrowing down their options by crossing off names that are an absolute no, Pop Crush reports.

“No Arie or Ariel or Aria. No plays off of Arie,” Luyendyk Jr. said during an episode of Bachelor alums Ben Higgins and Ashley Iaconetti’s Almost Famous podcast. “We wouldn’t do that to the little one.”

Burnham and Luyendyk Jr. got married in January but their relationship journey has been anything but smooth. On the season finale of Arie’s season of The Bachelor, Arie proposed to Becca Kufrin, but that wasn’t the end of their reality TV saga. In a shocking and emotionally ravaging twist, Arie later broke off his engagement to Becca while the cameras were rolling.

Arie later asked Lauren to take him back and she accepted. Becca Kufrin went on to star in The Bachelorette and is now engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen. So all’s well that ends well.

Lauren Burnham is expected to give birth this June.