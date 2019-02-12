Bill Cosby Thinks Prison Is An ‘Amazing Experience’

According to Bill Cosby’s spokesman, the disgraced comedian is actually enjoying his prison time, CNN is reporting.

“He used the term ‘amazing experience,'” Cosby’s press spokesman Andrew Wyatt said during an interview with WCAU in Philadelphia. Cosby currently resides in SCI Phoenix, a prison just outside Philadelphia. The comedian must serve between three to 10 years in prison due to being found guilty in September 2018 of drugging and sexually assaulting Andrea Constand at his home in 2004. Constand is one of over a dozen women who have come forward alleging that Cosby drugged them and then proceeded to assault them. These allegations go back decades.

Cosby spent the beginning of his time locked up isolated from the rest of the inmates due to his fame, and resided in a single cell in a unit adjacent to the infirmary for his protection. According to Amy Worden, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, he has since been able to integrate into the general population. He now has his own cell among the others with no cell mate. Wyatt also shared that Cosby is able to talk to his wife Camille three times a day for three minutes each. Camille has yet to actually visit him, however, even though she lives only around 30-45 minutes away. Wyatt says Cosby would prefer she not visit him.

Cosby is also using his time in prison as an opportunity to change his lifestyle. Wyatt says the former actor wakes up at 3:30 a.m. every morning to work out, and has cut out bread and dessert from his diet. He also managed to stop drinking coffee, which was reportedly a struggle for him in the past.

Bill Cosby poses for a mugshot on September 25, 2018 in Eagleville, Pennsylvania. Montgomery County Correctional Facility / Getty Images

“And he hasn’t drank any coffee since he’s been in there,” Wyatt confirmed. “Now the funny part about it (is) Mrs. Cosby’s been trying to stop him from drinking coffee for 55 years and it took this to stop him from drinking coffee. He’s mentally strong. He’s just a strong man.”

While Cosby is a part of general population as of two weeks ago, it’s still apparent he’s not like the other inmates. Aside from having helpers that accompany the comedian due to his vision problems, he also does not eat or exercise with the others in the prison. He can spend time in the “day room,” however, where inmates can socialize, watch television, and play games like cards. He also must be accounted for in his cell seven times a day, just like the other inmates.