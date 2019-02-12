Former Victoria’s Secret Model Helena Christensen, 50, Flaunts Age-Defying Body In Skimpy Bra On Instagram

Getty Images for What Goes Around Comes Around

Helena Christensen has an impeccable figure, and she isn’t afraid to use her Instagram page to show it off. On Monday, the former Victoria’s Secret model took to the popular social media platform to share a sizzling snapshot of herself wearing a skimpy bra that highlights her age-defying physique.

In the photo in question, the 50-year-old is featured in what appears to be a home office as she sits on the arm of a couch wearing a gray bra with nude lace, which she paired with a bright pink skirt. The skirt reaches down to just above her knees, but it has a side slit that showcases her toned legs. The skirt sits high on the model’s torso, helping accentuate her flawless figure, particularly her tiny waist.

The Danish beauty has her side to the camera as she leans slightly forward with her hands on her thighs, which are close together. The pose accentuates her busty figure and highlights her strong biceps.

Christensen has her brown tresses pulled back featuring 1960s-style bangs that give her a vintage yet sophisticated look. Adding to that, she wore bright red on her lips, which are slightly pursed in a seductive way. The model is looking to the side, away from the onlooker in a mysterious way that highlights her bright green eyes.

In the caption, the model attributed her lack of clothing to moths. She joked that the critters ate her entire shirt and parts of her skirt, leaving her with quite a bit of skin exposed.

The post, which she shared with her 480,000 Instagram followers, garnered more than 13,200 likes and nearly 200 comments within a day of being posted. Users of the social media platform who are fans of the influential fashion icon took to the comments section to praise both her looks as well as sense of humor.

“You have a wicked sense of humour Helena! Well done moths! Keep eating. Who could blame them if the result is that good!” one user shared, paired with a heart eyes and a laughing-crying emoji.

As the Daily Mail pointed out, Christensen has an 18-year-old son, Mingus, whom she shares with her former boyfriend, actor Norman Reedus. Though The Walking Dead star recently welcomed a baby girl with girlfriend Diane Kruger, he and Christensen appear to have remained on friendly terms, as evidenced by the fact that Christensen recently shared a Polaroid she took of him to her Instagram.