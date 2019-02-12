Bret Michaels Weighs In On Daughter Raine’s Career As A ‘Sports Illustrated’ Bikini Model

The Poison frontman’s 18-year-old daughter is having nothing but a good time as a swimsuit model.

Bret Michaels says his teen daughter’s career as a bikini and lingerie model is “bittersweet” to him. The Poison frontman, known for his hair band hits like “I Want Action” and “Talk Dirty to Me,” told Yahoo Entertainment that his 18-year-old daughter Raine’s skin-baring career choice is basically his “comeuppance coming full circle.”

Raine, one of Michaels’ two teen daughters with ex Kristi Lynn Gibson, was recently named a top finalist in Sports Illustrated‘s 2019 swimsuit model search. And while her famous dad swears he’s proud of her achievements, he can’t help but squirm a bit after his own history with buxom video vixens and scantily-clad groupies.

“As a dad I’m proud, but there’s bittersweetness involved because it’s your daughter doing bikini [modeling],” Michaels told Yahoo. “You know, it’s Sports Illustrated! It’s a bittersweet thing. I just look at it like this: I think she will be classy, it’ll be awesome, and I’m proud.”

The rocker went on to say that when he was living through his own wild times with his bandmates and scores of groupies, he just thought about all of the fun he was having.

“But when you look back as a dad, and this is your comeuppance coming full circle, right?” Michaels joked.

Bret Michaels, who is also father to Jorja Bleu, 13, said he has always warned his daughters to trust their instincts and to never do anything that doesn’t feel right. The Poison rocker totally trusts his daughter to make smart choices.

“These are [Raine’s] decisions,” Bret said. “She’s a smart kid. She’ll know. I said, ‘Go with your gut. Something doesn’t feel right, don’t do it.'”

Last year, Raine Michaels talked to Fox News about working for Sports Illustrated, which she said was a dream of hers since she was 13-years-old. Raine said she always wanted to be a part of the swimsuit issue because the magazine features bathing suit bodies of all sizes.

Bret Michaels’ daughter also revealed that she actually signed with a modeling agency at age 16 because she wanted to follow in the footsteps of her mom, who is an ex-model. Raine explained that while she was signed with an agency, she decided to wait to pursue her career until she was a little older because she knew what type of modeling she wanted to do.

“The way my body is, it’s fit for lingerie and swim,” Raine explained. “And you can’t do that when you’re 16-17 years old. They didn’t want me to go out and do lingerie when I had just turned 16.”

Raine Michaels also said her rock star dad has always been supportive of her desire to model, saying the 55-year-old singer “totally gets it.”